How did Jesus Montero die? Cause of death of the ex-Yankees catcher explored

On Sunday, tragic news of the passing of former New York Yankees catcher, Jesus Montero, emerged.
Per a statement from the Yankees, Montero was reportedly involved in a road accident in his home country of Venezuela on October 5, as the motorcycle he was driving collided with a truck. Though he was rushed to hospital, he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
Born on November 28, 1989 in Guacara, Venezuela, Montero signed with the Yankees as an international free agent in July 2006. After spending five years honing his craft in the minor leagues, he was finally handed his big league debut in September 2011.
He was eventually traded to the Seattle Mariners the following year, where he played four more seasons of big league baseball, before he fell out of favor. Two stints with the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles followed, but he was never able to return to the big league level.
After he was released by the O's in June 2017, he played for the Sultanes de Monterrey and Generales de Durango in the Mexican Baseball League, followed by a stint with the Aguilas del Zulia in the Venezuelan Winter League. He eventually called time on his professional baseball career in 2021.
Yankees fans mourn the tragic passing of Jesus Montero
On Sunday, the New York Yankees took to X to inform fans about the tragic passing of Jesus Montero.
"The Yankees are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jesús Montero. We send our sincerest condolences to his family & loved ones." the Yankees posted to X
Reacting to the sad news, several Yankees fans left comments mourning their former catcher's death.
"Rip. I remember watching his debut with my grandpa" a fan wrote
"Terrible news. One of the young players I was most excited to see in the big leagues. Condolences to his loved ones." another fan commented
"Wow. So sorry to see this" another fan posted
"Prayers to his family. 🙏🙏🙏" another fan shared
Montero is survived by his partner, Taneth Gimenez, and two children Loren Alejandra (11) and Jesus Alejandro (10).