How did Jesus Montero die? Cause of death of the ex-Yankees catcher explored

On Sunday, tragic news of the passing of former New York Yankees catcher, Jesus Montero, emerged.

Ad

Per a statement from the Yankees, Montero was reportedly involved in a road accident in his home country of Venezuela on October 5, as the motorcycle he was driving collided with a truck. Though he was rushed to hospital, he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Jesus Montero during his time with the Mariners - Source: Getty

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Born on November 28, 1989 in Guacara, Venezuela, Montero signed with the Yankees as an international free agent in July 2006. After spending five years honing his craft in the minor leagues, he was finally handed his big league debut in September 2011.

Ad

Trending

He was eventually traded to the Seattle Mariners the following year, where he played four more seasons of big league baseball, before he fell out of favor. Two stints with the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles followed, but he was never able to return to the big league level.

After he was released by the O's in June 2017, he played for the Sultanes de Monterrey and Generales de Durango in the Mexican Baseball League, followed by a stint with the Aguilas del Zulia in the Venezuelan Winter League. He eventually called time on his professional baseball career in 2021.

Ad

Yankees fans mourn the tragic passing of Jesus Montero

On Sunday, the New York Yankees took to X to inform fans about the tragic passing of Jesus Montero.

"The Yankees are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jesús Montero. We send our sincerest condolences to his family & loved ones." the Yankees posted to X

Ad

New York Yankees @Yankees The Yankees are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jesús Montero. We send our sincerest condolences to his family & loved ones.

Ad

Reacting to the sad news, several Yankees fans left comments mourning their former catcher's death.

"Rip. I remember watching his debut with my grandpa" a fan wrote

Swift the Onion Farmer 🧅🚜👨‍🌾 @SwiiFFtAyala Rip. I remember watching his debut with my grandpa

Ad

"Terrible news. One of the young players I was most excited to see in the big leagues. Condolences to his loved ones." another fan commented

Seanmo @seanmohen Terrible news. One of the young players I was most excited to see in the big leagues. Condolences to his loved ones.

Ad

"Wow. So sorry to see this" another fan posted

"Prayers to his family. 🙏🙏🙏" another fan shared

Montero is survived by his partner, Taneth Gimenez, and two children Loren Alejandra (11) and Jesus Alejandro (10).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More