"How to manage a multi-million dollar brand" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne claps back at trolls attacking her academic knowledge

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne are never far from the headlines, with Skenes the top pitching prospect in the MLB and Dunne a social media celebrity. Dunne, a competitor for the LSU gymnastics team, has experienced an incredible rise to prominence in recent years but has to deal with a lot of trolling at the same time.

Dunne is very active on social media, and earns a lot of money via sponsored content due to her following of 7.9 million on TikTok and 5 million on Instagram. As you can imagine, that also means experiencing online unpleasantness on a daily basis.

That was the case on TikTok, as when Dunne posted a video celebrating senior night, one fan reacted negatively.

The unnamed user posed the question:

"Academically, what did you learn?"

Dunne, who tries to respond to a lot of comments on her posts, had the perfect response:

"How to manage a multi-million dollar brand"

Olivia Dunne hits back at criticism online

Given that Dunne has seen her stock rise at LSU and has a NIL valuation of $3.6 million, this was about as apt a response as you could give.

Olivia Dunne tunes in as Paul Skenes strikes out Jackson Holliday

As Olivia Dunne's senior year at LSU is progressing, Paul Skenes is in spring training with the Pittsburgh Pirates. While the pitcher is set to start the season in the minor leagues, he is showing what he is capable of in the preseason.

When Skenes, the No.1 pick in 2023, faced Jackson Holliday, No.1 in 2022, on Thursday, the MLB world watched with keen interest. Dunne, Skenes' biggest fan, was also tuned in.

After seeing Skenes strike Holliday out, Dunne took to her IG stories with pride:

"Slayed that."

Paul Skenes spoke to reporters after the game:

“That’s why we play the game, to have cool matchups like that."

Skenes has looked good in spring training, throwing multiple 100-plus mph fastballs, recording three strikeouts, a 3.00 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP. While the Pirates feel he isn't quite MLB-ready yet, Paul Skenes' day will certainly come.

