How many kids did Tim Wakefield have with his wife Stacy? A glimpse into the Red Sox legend's beautiful family

On Oct. 1, 2023, legendary Boston Red Sox player Tim Wakefield passed away. His family and the entire baseball fraternity will be proud of his accomplishments on and off the pitch, and he will be remembered for his goodwill.

Two children, a son named Trevor Wakefield born in 2004 and a girl named Brianna Grace Wakefield, who was born in 2005, were born to Tim and his wife, Stacy Stover. The couple met in 2000 and tied the knot two years later, on Nov. 9, 2002.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Tim Wakefield donated a baseball field to Franciscan Hospital For Children in Brighton MA 2009. I was lucky enough to be there. Total class act" - DonnyDeplorable

"David Ortiz: “My heart is broken right now because because I’ll never be able to replace a brother and a friend like you. Rest in peace brother" - BostonStrong_

Both of Tim's children stay away from the pompous world of social media, so not a lot of information is out there about them. However, they seem to be a bunch of great kids, as they were always seen supporting their late father through his ups and downs.

Tim Wakefield was a bonafide legend of the sport

Tim Wakefield was selected as a first baseman by the Pirates' in the 1992 MLB draft. He established school records for home runs, and after learning the knuckleball in the minors, he switched to pitching.

Expand Tweet

"Tim Wakefield is one of my favorite pitchers ever, because the knuckleball has nothing to do with athletic prowess.

"It's like some annoying trick your funny uncle pulls on you every time you see him. A legit great career built off mastering one looney toons-ass pitch" - BarcoDeTontos

He went on to win 200 games in the major league, including 186 with the Red Sox. That placed him third in team history, after Cy Young and Roger Clemens, while relying on the antiquated pitch that had largely fallen out of usage.

However, Wakefield's participation in the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry in the early 2000s made him a fan favorite with an impact that went well beyond his statistical contributions.

Expand Tweet

"Tim Wakefield's entire career was based on overcoming adversity. Despite being pushed down countless times, he would go on to win 200 games, celebrate two World Series, and pitch to the age of 45 when it looked like he would be out of the league in his 20s" - BBGreatMoments

Wakefield was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2016 and continued to volunteer for Boston charities after his retirement. Trevor and Brianna Wakefield, together with Tim's wife Stacy, will hope to keep his legacy alive.