How did Nolan Arenado get injured? Cardinals superstar forced to exit game vs Phillies early

St. Louis Cardinals' star third baseman, Nolan Arenado, was forced to exit a game against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning due to lower back tightness. The injury, which had been bothering him for several weeks, finally reached a point where continuing to play was no longer feasible.

Expand Tweet

Despite his determination to stay on the field, Arenado's lower-back issue had been gradually worsening. Cardinals' manager, Oliver Marmol, highlighted Nolan Arenado's dedication to the game, noting that he had been playing through the discomfort until the condition started to worsen during the game against the Phillies. Marmol made the decision to take him out of the game to avoid exacerbating the injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How will Nolan Arenado’s injury affect the Cardinals?

Nolan Arenado's departure from the game was a blow to the Cardinals, as he has been a standout performer for the team throughout the season. Leading in multiple categories including home runs, RBIs, and extra-base hits, his absence was palpable. Nolan Gorman, who had recently returned from an injury-related layoff, stepped in to replace Arenado.

Nolan Arenado had been a standout performer for the Cardinals this season, despite the team not being at their best in 2023.

The Cardinals are hoping that Arenado's injury is not severe and that he can return to action soon. As of now, he is officially listed as day-to-day, and his absence will undoubtedly be felt until he makes a full recovery. With his impressive statistics and contributions to the team, the Cardinals and their fans are eager to see him back on the field as soon as possible.

MORE ON THE ST. LOUIS CARDINALS: