"I feel like a fat boy" - Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado aims to get game-ready following offseason conditioning woes

The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates in a Grapefruit League game on Monday with a score of 11-2. However, the game was not wholly bleak, as a comical in-game interview with Jose Alvarado added some humor.

The 29-year-old Venezuelan reliever pitched 0.2 innings but made sure to enjoy the game from the dugout. During a conversation with former Phillie legend John Kruk, Alvarado shared his honest opinion about his fitness.

“I’m like a Grizzly Bear,” Alvarado told Kruk during the live game. “Bro, I feel like a fat boy. I’m fucking fat.”

His candor brought laughter to the commentary box of the Phillies game. While most players focused on getting in shape before the opening days, Alvarado chose to enjoy his offseason break instead of focusing on losing 245 pounds (according to Baseball Reference).

However, this did not affect his game, as Alvarado had a 1.59 ERA in 5.2 innings in the six games he played during spring training. Last season, he recorded a 1.74 ERA in 41.1 innings. In 42 games, Alvarado finished 12 of them and saved 10 games.

Phillies have a postseason-contending roster in 2024

The Arizona Diamondbacks ended the Philadelphia Phillies' season in the NLCS last year, causing a big upset for the 2022 World Series runner-up. As a result, the Phillies' plan for revenge against the Houston Astros got stalled for another season.

However, this year, the Phillies might change the results with their new additions. Zach Wheeler has signed a three-year, $126 million contract to rejoin his former team. Aaron Nola has also agreed to a seven-year contract to bolster the rotation.

Moreover, Whit Merrifield will be playing alongside Bryce Harper for the first time, while Trea Turner and Nick Castellanos are expected to have an injury-free season to support the Phillies' offense.

The Atlanta Braves will likely be the Phillies' nemesis this year, as they became the number one seed in the National League last year, topping the division with 104 wins. Furthermore, the Braves now have All-Star Chris Sale on their team, with NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. eyeing another successful year.

