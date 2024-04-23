"I hope everyone gets to experience this” - Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud reflects on hot hitting streak and team’s resilient offense

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is in unreal form as he continues to slug home runs seemingly at will. On Monday night, he crushed the season's fifth home run, and all of them came in the last four games.

His home run helped the Braves overcome the Miami Marlins challenge, as they won 3-0 at Truist Park. D'Arnaud opened the scoring in the fourth with a two-run homer. He smashed three home runs on Friday, another on Saturday and one on Monday, all in eight at-bats.

Following the game, d'Arnaud interacted with the MLB Network, where he talked about his home run fest.

"I hope everybody gets to experience this. I don't know what's going on. I'm telling everybody I'm blacked out. I'm just riding this wave man," d'Arnaud said.

Travis d'Arnaud also shared the trust within the Braves offense, which has helped them so far this season.

"I think belief in the guy behind you. You don't need to do too much. If one guy doesn't have a good day, you know the guy behind you is going to have a good day," d'Arnaud said.

"So, there's a lot less pressure on us. Our communication is really good about what we see not only in the opposing pitchers but also in our own mechanics too. So, the communication is great and it's a lot of fun to be a part of."

Travis d'Arnaud sang praise of Bryce Elder's first major league start this season

Bryce Elder was called from Triple-A Gwinnett earlier in the day, and he shut out the Marlins offense on his way to pitching 6.2 innings.

He gave up eight hits, walked none and had four strikeouts. When asked about Elder's start, Travis d'Arnaud said:

"He was working fast and his command was there. He wasn't afraid of anybody. He was attacking guys. His sinker was moving a lot and we were able to utilize his four seam, his sneaky four seam as well and he had both his off-speed pitches.

"So, we were able to throw out a lot of different combinations to keep them off balance and he did a tremendous job today," he added.

With the win, the Braves improved to 15-6, solidifying their position atop the NL East. They are followed closely by the second-placed Philadelphia Phillies, who are 15-8.

