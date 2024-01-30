WWE legend John Cena is a man of many talents and his ability to transcend the norm is well documented. Apart from wrestling, Cena broke into acting and also speaks Mandarin. What's interesting is that so many of Cena's traits that helped him rise to prominence translate into other sports and walks of life.

Speaking on Logan Paul's "IMPAULSIVE" last week, John Cena went into detail about his career and what made him successful. When asked how everything in his career went so right, Cena responded using a baseball analogy:

"I was able to weather the wrong. I would say I have a less than Baseball Hall of Fame batting average, you get 300 you get in the Hall of Fame, that's three hits out of 10 at-bats."

He went into further detail, noting that perseverance was key to his success:

"Perseverance. Just the ability to keep going and the ability to know what is not working. I think what knocked me on my a*s was when Ruthless Aggression failed and I didn't pivot.

"That's when I started to care less about what other people thought and be more of my genuine self and, an accidental occurrence of that, Stephanie McMahon overheard me rapping. ... She said 'You wanna do that on TV?' I said, 'F*ck I get to be on TV? Yes!'"

Given his casual use of baseball terminology, some might wonder which team Cena roots for.

Is John Cena a Boston Red Sox fan?

Born in West Newbury, Massachusetts, John Cena is a Boston Red Sox fan, however, he acknowledges that it can be tough for a number of reasons. Cena has been seen over the years being complimentary of the Tampa Bay Rays and wearing a San Diego Padres jersey, but he is a Red Sox fan.

Speaking on the SI Hot Clicks Podcast back in 2012, Cena went into detail about the Red Sox, Fenway Park and how he grew to like the Rays:

"Boston is a fantastic sports city. ... Fenway Park was a very different atmosphere when I used to go and I've seen that place become a destination. I've seen it become a place where you go and buy a pink ball cap and a pink T-shirt and you don't know anybody on the team and you just enjoy the game."

However, he feels Boston lost their identity along the way:

"The Red Sox also by design have become the team that the Red Sox used to hate. They've become the Yankees. They spend mega, mega money on talent and usually nine out of 10 times they're in a bidding war with the Yankees for talent."

This is partly what made John Cena start to like the Tampa Bay Rays:

"They just somehow make it happen," he said of the Rays. "They're what the Red Sox used to be. Like, throw together a bunch of jumbled-up dudes and hope that it happens.

Overall, however, he is still a Sox fan:

"I still watch the Sox. I get NESN at the house. I still hear RemDawg [Jerry Remy] call the games. ... I guess, like I said earlier about my character, I've always been me. When someone changes that drastically, it's like, 'Ah the franchise turned their back on me as a fan. We used to be a bunch of rugged bums. Now we're a bunch of high-end guys.' I don't know, it's tough."

Perhaps, given how their spending has declined in comparison to others, particularly the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, John Cena will feel more in tune with the Red Sox these days.

