"I'm really looking forward to that moment" - Shohei Ohtani expresses eagerness to face Yu Darvish, in ESPN documentary 

ESPN's documentary "Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream" provides a special insight into the life of one of the biggest sports stars in the world. It features some of the other big names in the sport, including ace pitcher Yu Darvish. Ohtani had some special words for his senior from Japan in the documentary.

Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream was released mid-November this year. It focussed on the evolution of the generational player's career. From his humble beginnings in his hometown of Mizusawa to becoming a household name for baseball fans, the documentary features interviews of not just the man himself but some of the stars he looked up to while growing up and also some of his peers.

One of those peers is Yu Darvish, who can be considered as someone who showed Ohtani the path. Following his successful career as an ace in the NPB, Darvish has made his way to the MLB. He's signed to the Padres, who have a 103-85 season record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As both Ohtani and Darvish were part of different teams in opposing leagues and the MLB didn't have compulsory interleague play, the pair are yet to face each other. Shohei Ohtani spoke about the excitement in getting to face his senior.

"I have never faced him in a game, but I'm eager to know what it would be like. I'm really looking forward to that moment," the 29-year-old said.

Shohei Ohtani and Yu Darvish have a shared legacy in the NPB

In the documentary, Shohei Ohtani also spoke about taking over Yu Darvish's legacy at Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.

The two-way player was assigned the historic No. 11 jersey that Darvish wore during all his years at the club. Despite criticism that the decision was made hastily, it can be safely said that Ohtani has carried forward the rich legacy.

Ohtani is with the Los Angeles Dodgers while Yu Darvish is part of the San Diego Padres, so Ohtani will finally get to face Darvish in the inter-divisional rivalry.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.