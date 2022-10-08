"I never wanna see Scherzer in a Mets uniform again" "You should be ashamed of yourselves" - New York Mets fans devastated by blowout loss to the San Diego Padres in the first game of the Wild Card Series

The New York Mets were rocked by the San Diego Padres on Friday night in game one of their Wild Card matchup. The Mets couldn't get their bats going as they fell 7-1 in a disappointing loss to the Padres. Down one in a best-of-three series means the Mets will have to win on Saturday, or it's the end of their season.

Yu Darvish delivered a stellar performance on the mound for the Padres. The ace went seven innings, giving up six hits and four strikeouts. The only run he gave up was a solo shot in the fifth inning off Eduardo Escobar's bat. That was the only run the Mets could muster up on Friday night.

The blowout is surely disappointing for New York Mets fans. They were sure their team was going to come out and dominate the Padres, especially when they had their ace on the mound in Max Scherzer.

Scherzer didn't have a performance to remember. He only went 4.2 innings and gave up seven hits and seven earned runs. He let up four home runs Friday night, something that isn't like him at all.

"I never wanna see Scherzer in a Mets uniform again" One fans said agrily.

"Disgustin performance this organization and it's players should be shamed doing that in front of home fans. Gross." said another fan.

h @huh23100 @Mets y’all begged for the fans to come out… and that’s what u gave us @Mets y’all begged for the fans to come out… and that’s what u gave us

Matt Olson SZN @atlxsports @Mets As an honest Mets fan for the past 129 years I have to admit we just aren’t built for the playoffs. We should tear our team apart and start a rebuild. We should strive to build a team like our big brother Atlanta Braves have and maybe we’ll be able to finally win a ring @Mets As an honest Mets fan for the past 129 years I have to admit we just aren’t built for the playoffs. We should tear our team apart and start a rebuild. We should strive to build a team like our big brother Atlanta Braves have and maybe we’ll be able to finally win a ring

Jason @jabot97 @Mets Those of u were lucky enough to see 86, cherish it forever. There is a whole generation of us who have only seen pain and suffering, we will never see this loser franchise win another World Series again. @Mets Those of u were lucky enough to see 86, cherish it forever. There is a whole generation of us who have only seen pain and suffering, we will never see this loser franchise win another World Series again.

Luiii 🫡 @BarrettsGoat @Mets See what happens when you sleep on a team and prepare for the next round (that’s not even guaranteed). Shoulda just gone full force and worried about the next round when it got here, deGrom should’ve pitched tonight @Mets See what happens when you sleep on a team and prepare for the next round (that’s not even guaranteed). Shoulda just gone full force and worried about the next round when it got here, deGrom should’ve pitched tonight

7even @OnyxMcGrady



I don’t care who stays or leaves, pay to win doesn’t work when Lindor 30m , Max 43m, Mccann 15m, Degrom 30+m are all feeble. @Mets If your not Mcneil, Marte, Escobar, or Diaz you should feel absolutely pathetic and embarrassed with yourself about today and the past month of baseball.I don’t care who stays or leaves, pay to win doesn’t work when Lindor 30m , Max 43m, Mccann 15m, Degrom 30+m are all feeble. @Mets If your not Mcneil, Marte, Escobar, or Diaz you should feel absolutely pathetic and embarrassed with yourself about today and the past month of baseball. I don’t care who stays or leaves, pay to win doesn’t work when Lindor 30m , Max 43m, Mccann 15m, Degrom 30+m are all feeble.

Luiii 🫡 @BarrettsGoat @Mets We could’ve been chilling watching the braves battle the padres if we took just one of three and we couldn’t even do that. Pathetic @Mets We could’ve been chilling watching the braves battle the padres if we took just one of three and we couldn’t even do that. Pathetic

Fans are disappointed in the team's effort minus a couple of players. Starling Marte and Eduardo Escobar were the only Mets players with multiple hits Friday night. The effort seemed flat after Scherzer gave up a three-run home run to Josh Bell in the first inning.

Fans don't have much faith in the team going into game two. They can't believe they missed their opportunity to have a bye in the Wild Card round. Their meltdown against the Braves in the final week of the season may prove to be costly if they can't bounce back on Saturday.

The New York Mets need to get to San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell early in game two

Chi White Sox v San Diego Padres

Blake Snell will take the bump for the Padres on Saturday night. He has been dominant as of late, winning his last three of four games. The lefty will prove to be a tough matchup for the New York Mets.

The New York Mets need to forget about their disappointing game-one loss and move on to game two. With such a tough starter to face, they need all the focus they can get.

