“I thought it was a joke” - Former MLB All-Star Jim Edmonds was once shocked by the news of his ex-wife Meghan King marrying President Joe Biden's nephew

Former MLB player and four-time All-Star Jim Edmonds filed for divorce from his ex-wife Meghan King in October 2019 after she accused him of having an extra-marital affair with their children's nanny, Carly Wilson.

The pair married in 2014, four years after Jim retired from Major League Baseball. Jim, who is a one-time World Series champion and a recipient of eight Golde Glove Awards, ultimately finalized his divorce from Meghan in May 2021.

Four months after Jim and Meghan's legal separation, King walked down the aisle once again, this time with Cuffe Owens, U.S. President Joe Biden's nephew.

In an interview with Brides, Meghan King said:

"Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks.”

Apparently, Meghan's marriage to Cuffe came as a surprise to Jim.

Initially, he thought Meghan was pregnant to marry in sucg haste. Jim reacted by saying:

"She called me to tell me she was getting married. It was the first I heard anything about it. I thought it was a joke – they’d been dating for about four weeks! I wondered, ‘Is she pregnant?’ But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date?"

"Meghan King opens up about wedding to Joe Biden's nephew Cuffe Owens." - Page Six

In an interesting turn of events, King and Owens called it quits in December 2021, within two months of getting hitched.

Jim Edmonds is set to tie the knot with his fiancé Kortnie O'Connor in September

Jim Edmonds with his fiance, Kortnie O'Connor

While the former MLB star, Jim Edmonds' ex-wife Meghan King is struggling to find her luck with love, the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer seems to have found his lady love.

On September 25, he is getting married to his fiancé Kortnie O'Connor in Lake Como, Italy.

Jim proposed Kortnie in September 2021, and the pair is getting married exactly one year later.

"We are so blessed to have our family and each other. Kortnie and I would like to wish all of you Happy Holidays." - Jim Edmonds

Jim Edmonds will wed for the fourth time. He was previously married to Lee Ann Horton, Allison Jayne Raski, and Meghan King. In total, he has seven children from his three marriages.

Good wishes for "The Jibmaster" and his fiance Kortnie who are about to start their life together!

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt