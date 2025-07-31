"I've missed you" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, gets emotional about being back to her roots

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is from New Jersey, and she returned to her home state this summer following a brief stint in New York. Before that, Dunne went on a vacation with Skenes at the Hamptons and also attended the MLB All-Star game in Atlanta.On Wednesday, Dunne informed her fans about returning to her old home in Hillsdale, New Jersey, for the rest of the summer. In the video she uploaded, she performed a few hook steps while reiterating her love for Jersey. She captioned the video:&quot;NJ I've missed u &lt;3.&quot;View on TikTokDunne was born on Oct. 1, 2002, in Westwood but moved to Hillsdale soon after. Her first steps in gymnastics were at ENA Gymnastics in Paramus, New Jersey, in 2005, learning under coach Craig Zappa.Olivia Dunne's mother, Katherine, finds a ticket to Paul Skenes' Air Force vs Falcons gameOn Tuesday, Olivia Dunne found out that the first college baseball game she ever attended was of her boyfriend Paul Skenes, when the Pirates pitcher was with the Air Force Falcons.While going through her old stuff in New Jersey, her mom, Katherine, found an old ticket to a baseball game attended by Livvy. The game was between the Air Force vs LSU in Baton Rouge. Incidentally, Skenes featured in that game.Dunne called it &quot;invisible visible strings,&quot; as she saw Skenes long before she met him at the LSU campus the following year.&quot;Invisible strings are real,&quot; Dunne said in her social media video. &quot;So right now I'm in [New] Jersey and my mom's moving stuff out of my house in Louisiana for me. And as we know, I was in college for five years. I have a lot of stuff at my house, and then my mom finds this.&quot;It's a ticket to the LSU verses Air Force baseball game. Paul was on Air Force's team — and that was my first college baseball game ever,&quot; the New Jersey native shared. &quot;And I didn't know him! That is crazy. I always knew he played LSU but I never thought I was at the game, like I didn't know I was there and I went to that game! That is just wild to me. I don't know, it was just meant to be.&quot;View on TikTokOlivia Dunne also mentioned that while she doesn't usually save things like a ticket, even lucky souvenirs, it suggests that Paul Skenes is her partner by fate.