"I've been saying this for 4, 5 years" - Blue Jays insider gives his perspective on Bo Bichette's upcoming free agency

Batting .311 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs at the moment, shortstop Bo Bichette has been one of the Toronto Blue Jays' most influential players this season. Bichette is set to enter free agency once the current season comes to an end. Looking at his impressive performances this year, the shortstop's future has been quite a hot topic of recent. On Wednesday's episode of &quot;Blue Jays Today&quot;, insdier Shi Davidi had his say on the matter. According to Davidi, although it seems to be in the Blue Jays' best interest to extend Bo Bichette, determining &quot;right value&quot; for the his new contract might only be possible in the offseason, once both the player and the organization are able to gauge percieved value in the open market. &quot;You know, I feel like I've been saying this for 4, 5 years. I've really felt that both the Blue Jays and Bo Bichette need the market a little bit, to figure out what the right number is. I think Bichette is a bit of a unique player in terms of how you value him. He's not strictly an average guy, he's not strictly a power guy, he's not strictly a defense guy. He does a lot of different things.&quot;&quot;So, helping the Blue Jays in this instance would be the market, like how do other teams see him? I think the Blue Jays have shown in extending Guerrero that they have the ability to make these kinds of moves. For Bichette, I think the key priority for him all along has been being in a place where he can win, the Blue Jays have taken a significant turn towards that,&quot; Davidi said [25:39]Blue Jays CEO offers clarity on Bo Bichette's futureJust like Shi Davidi, it appears Blue Jays CEO Mark Shapiro also believes Bo Bichette must first explore the opportunities available to him in free agency, before making any commitments for the future.Shapiro explained his thoughts while speaking to MLB Network Radio on August 17.&quot;What's always important to educate fans is, there's no contracts that get done in August and September,&quot; Shapiro said. &quot;Guys get this close to free agency, they work hard to get to that point. It's very possible we still resign him (Bichette), but he needs to go out there and understand what the opportunities there are in free agency.&quot;Though much has been made of Bichette's imminent free agency, the shortstop must first remain fully focused on finishing the season well with the Blue Jays, who look like real contenders for the World Series as they continue to close in on their first AL East title since 2015.