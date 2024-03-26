"I wanna make those dreams a reality" - Yankees' Marcus Stroman announces $50,000 scholarships for local high schoolers

Marcus Stroman is a new face at the New York Yankees, but the pitcher has settled in nicely already. Aside from looking very good in spring training, Stroman has been busy off the field as well.

The HDMH Foundation took to X to announce the new Marcus Stroman Scholarship, which aims to help students from Bronx high schools. They attached a clip of Stroman, who gave the following statement:

"I am proud to announce the Marcus Stroman Scholarship, an initiative of the HDMH Foundation and a collaboration with bold.org. Every student should have the opportunity to attend the college of their dreams, and I want to make those dreams a reality.

"I will be awarding two scholarships of $25,000 to seniors who attend high schools in the Bronx. This scholarship will support their 2024-2025 freshman year of college. Students can apply now."

Stroman is certainly winning Yankees fans' hearts off the field, while his performances on it have been very promising too.

Marcus Stroman looks a steal for NY Yankees at $37 million over 2 years

Last week, the LA Dodgers and San Diego Padres opened the MLB season in Seoul, South Korea. One of the major storylines, which has been replaced by the betting scandal surrounding Shohei Ohtani's former translator Ippei Mizuhara, was LA pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Yamamoto had an MLB debut to forget, allowing 5 hits and being pulled after an inning which saw him record an ERA of 45.00. While this is certainly a worry for Dodgers fans, especially considering his 12-year, $325 million contract, Yankees fans might be feeling a little relieved right now that they didn't land him.

While Yamamoto will doubtless rebound and acclimatize to the MLB in a big way, the Yankees managed to secure some arms in the offseason and no one has impressed more than Marcus Stroman.

Stroman, who is on a two-year deal for $37 million, has recorded 16 strikeouts, a 1.16 WHIP and a 2.61 ERA in spring training. He looks completely settled and ready to contribute, and with the Yankees looking to compete for the World Series, Stroman could help play a part immediately.

The Yankees may have some trouble with the injury status of ace Gerrit Cole, but they can be confident Stroman will be solid whenever called upon.

