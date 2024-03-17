"In your Disney mom era" - Fans cheer as Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens' Minnie Mouse shoes steal the show at Disneyland outing with Sarah Hyland

Vanessa Hudgens revealed the exciting news at the 2024 Oscars that she and Seattle Mariners shortstop Cole Tucker are expecting a baby. With the eyes of the world upon her, she hosted the Oscars pre-show and was one of the talking points of the night, being both heartwarming and stylish in equal measure.

Hudgens is having a great 2024, and shared some snaps of her and actress Sarah Hyland having fun at Disneyland with her 51.4 million Instagram followers. Disney holds a special place in Hudgens' heart, after becoming a household name due to the success of Disney Channel's "High School Musical."

She captioned her IG post:

"✨My happy place ✨ @disneyland @disneyparks"

Fans were quick to react, with many overwhelmed by the cuteness of the photos:

"In your Disney Mom era ✨💛"

Fans react to Vanessa Hudgens' Disneyland trip

Hudgens was major news after the 2024 Oscars, with fans loving her wholesomeness as she hosted the pre-show.

Cole Tucker reassigned to minor league camp by the Seattle Mariners

Days after Vanessa Hudgens revealed their pregnancy news at the Oscars, Cole Tucker was reassigned to minor league camp the Seattle Mariners. While this was far from ideal for the shortstop, the 27-year-old will look to earn a call-up from here.

Tucker had 10 at-bats in spring training, recording 2 runs and 2 hits at a .200 average. The shortstop looks set to start the 2024 season with Triple-A Tacoma, and will hope to fight his way back to the MLB.

Cole Tucker has not had the best of luck in the majors, and after being drafted 24th overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2014, it's fair to say he hasn't quite lived up to expectations yet.

With stints at the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies also mostly featuring minor-league action, Tucker needs to put in a few good major-league performances to silence his critics but will have to work his way up once again.

