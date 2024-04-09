In Photos: Alex Rodriguez & former Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán tee off for a day of golfing fun

Alex Rodriguez and Domingo Germán went for a spot of golf, with the former sharing clips and photos of their fun on his Instagram profile on Monday. Rodriguez and Germán are both important figures in New York Yankees history and while A-Rod is retired, Germán signed a minor league deal for the Pittsburgh Pirates in March.

An excited Rodriguez introduced Germán in Spanish, and the photos show the two having fun on the course on a cloudy day, through which the sun periodically broke.

Both the Pirates and Yankees are off to good starts in the 2024 MLB season. Both franchises stand 9-2 and top their respective divisions, so this is an exciting time for Alex Rodriguez and Domingo Germán.

Finances reportedly a problem in Alex Rodriguez's bid for the Timberwolves

While Domingo Germán is yet to play for the Pirates, Alex Rodriguez has been in the headlines due to his bid for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx falling through at the end of March.

There was a public fallout after Wolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor released a statement advising the teams were no longer for sale. Taylor suggested the purchasers, represented by Rodriguez and Marc Lore, had their priorities wrong and that they had missed the deadline for raising the money.

“Under certain circumstances, the buyer could have been entitled to a limited extension,” a statement from the Timberwolves read (via ESPN). “However, those circumstances did not occur.”

Rodriguez hit back at both claims, via ESPN:

“We are disappointed with Glen Taylor’s public statement today. We have fulfilled our obligations, have all necessary funding and are fully committed to closing our purchase of the team as soon as the NBA completes its approval process.

"Glen Taylor’s statement is an unfortunate case of seller’s remorse that is short sighted and disruptive to the team and the fans during a historic winning season.”

Marc Lore also suggested that litigation could be forthcoming.

“I’ve never sued anyone; I’ve never been sued,” Lore said, “but we’re dealing with someone that is very comfortable operating that way, and we have to take whatever actions are necessary to protect our childhood dream here.”

It certainly seems that the matter is not over for the purchasers, so there could be more to this storyline in due course.

