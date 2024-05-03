In Photos: Cody Bellinger's fiancée Chase Carter shares daughters' adorable fun-filled afternoon with friends and farm animals

The Chicago Cubs are off to a good start in the 2024 MLB season, and even though Cody Bellinger is on the IL, the future looks bright for the franchise. At 19-13 and second in the NL Central, the Cubs look to Friday's game against the division-leading 19-11 Milwaukee Bucks with optimism.

While Bellinger has been on the IL, his fiancée, Chase Carter, has shared a few snaps and clips of their daughters Caiden (2) and Cy (1), who were having fun and petting some farm animals. Carter captioned her post:

"Not at the ballpark, but we still had our own fun."

Other than a hungry goat to feed, there was a chicken to hold and a rabbit to brush.

Cy celebrated her first birthday over a week ago, and Chase Carter shared a collage of photos on Instagram with her followers.

Cody Bellinger's injury is less severe than originally feared

Cody Bellinger Is on the 10-day IL with a painful diagnosis of two fractured ribs. Given the nature of the injury, many were concerned that he could miss significant time, but he gave an update on Sunday that he's making good progress:

“Even from three days ago, (I’m feeling) way better,” Bellinger said after his pregame workout on Sunday. “I feel like, every day, it seems to get stronger. It’s better when I move.”

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell also spoke to reporters:

“We’re not going game speed by any means yet, but we’ve had some good days.

"That’s how we’re going to treat this injury, and I think that’s what the doctors have told us: ‘Just gradually ramp up activity and see where it gets you.’ As he does that, he’ll kind of tell you what he can do.”

There is yet to be an exact timeline for Cody Bellinger to return to action, and the Cubs will likely be cautious so as not to exacerbate the problem. With Chicago looking to make the postseason for the first time since 2020, Bellinger's injury will be managed carefully.

