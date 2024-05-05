In Photos: Ex-MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer and agent Rachel Luba cosplay as Stormtrooper and Princess Leia for Star Wars day

Trevor Bauer is hopeful that his future holds an MLB return, but as that didn't happen in the 2024 offseason, he's playing with the Diablos Rojos in Mexico. He and his agent, Rachel Luba, have been the topic of much discussion recently, with some thinking that their relationship goes beyond professional.

Luba took to social media to celebrate May 4, which is a big day for "Star Wars" fans. In her collage of photos, where she's dressed as Princess Leia, she tagged Bauer, who would appear to be wearing a Stormtrooper helmet. She captioned her post:

"May the 4th Be With You ✨🌌🛸🪐 (and shoutout to @robinsoncano for letting me borrow his custom Star Wars lightsaber gameday bat🫡). Such a bada*s collab put together by the @diablosrojosmx and @starwars / @disney 🤘🏻.📍Mexico City."

Bauer was the focus of media attention in April when one of his accusers, Lindsey Hill, shared photos of him and Luba that made many question if they were in a relationship. While many have speculated on this subject, neither Bauer nor Luba has addressed the topic.

Trevor Bauer hopeful regarding an MLB return

While the accusations regarding Trevor Bauer will be a topic of discussion for many years, after not being charged with any crime, Bauer was hopeful that he would be able to make a return to the majors. That's yet to materialize, though, but Bauer was hopeful in March (via ESPN):

"I'd certainly like to pitch in the big leagues again, but right now my focus is pitching here. I try to focus on what's in front of me. What is next? I have a game against the Yankees. I want to do well to help my team.

"Hopefully at some point in the future, I can play in the big leagues again, but I'm a Diablo right now."

It remains to be seen if Trevor Bauer makes a return to the MLB. While he's playing well in Mexico, at 33 and with no real interest being shown in him, time may be starting to run out.

