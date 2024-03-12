In Photos: Hunter Renfroe's wife Courtney shares adorable moment of daughter cheering on dad in Royals-themed outfit

Hunter Renfroe signed with the Kansas City Royals this past winter for $13 million over two years, thereby helping the struggling Royals fill up an important spot in the OF as they look to take charge of the AL Central in the upcoming season of baseball.

Courtney Beach Renfroe, wife of Hunter, took to Instagram to share some adorable pictures of her daughter cheering her dad on in a Royals-themed outfit on Monday.

Screenshot from Courtney Renfroe's stories on Instagram

While Courtney sported a Kansas City hat and shirt, her daughter sported a cute little Royals white t-shirt with Royals-themed baby shorts and a blue ribbon on her head. She was all set for game day, showing support for her dad, Hunter Renfroe, from the stands when Kansas took on the San Francisco Giants in their Cactus League clash on Monday.

Hunter Renfroe went 0-2 on the day with a walk generated via a hit-by-pitch. Bobby Witt Jr., Adam Frazier, Drew Waters, and Kyle Isbel were impressive on the day for the Royals, as they all generated multiple hits in the contest that they lost 12-9. The Royals' pitching unit department was taken to the cleaners from the onset of the game, which earned Kansas the loss on Monday.

Hunter Renfroe had heard good things about the Kansas City Royals before making the switch this past offseason

Hunter Renfroe stated that his attraction to Kansas City stemmed from the stories he had heard about the team from previous Royals like Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain, and James Shields—all of whom went on to become his teammates in the big leagues. Renfroe was even more thrilled to join after he saw the additions the Royals had made before him.

"Any time the ownership puts an exclamation point on the team and is like, ‘Hey, go out and spend some money, go out there and put a better product on the field and help this team move forward,’ I think that’s huge.

"I was part of the Padres organization when we were growing and moving forward, and all of a sudden, we signed guys like Eric Hosmer and Manny Machado. I’m not putting myself in there with Manny Machado, but those types of guys, what they brought to the clubhouse, I was able to learn from it." - Hunter Renfroe on the important inputs he received from Eric Hosmer

After making his Padres debut in 2016, Hunter Renfroe has played for five different teams in the last four seasons. Renfroe has amassed 177 career home runs and a slash line of .239/.300/.478 during parts of eight big league seasons. In 2021, he hit 31 home runs with the Boston Red Sox. In 2022, he hit 29 home runs with the Brewers. In 2023, he hit 20 more home runs with the Red Sox and Reds.

