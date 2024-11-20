In Photos: Jackson Holliday's sister Gracyn Ivy celebrates softballer friend's birthday with a night out

While Jackson Holliday's brother Ethan is well known, he also has a sister, Gracyn Ivy, and a young brother, Reed Holliday. Gracyn was the third child welcomed by Matt Holliday and Leslee.
On Tuesday, Gracyn shared photos with her friends, celebrating the birthday of Calle Cox, a softball player for Nebraska Gold. Gracyn along with Grace Tonga, Calle and another giirl had a night out.
In the photos shared by Gracyn, the group of four girls posed wearing denim jeans. Calle cut her birthday cake while an NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers was going on.
The Celtics won the thriller 120-117, handing the Cavaliers their first loss of the season after 15 straight wins.
Jackson Holliday's sister Gracyn receives warm birthday wish from mother on her 15th birthday
Earlier, in November, Jackson Holliday's sister Gracyn Ivy turned 15 and celebrated her special day with her friends, Julia Blake, Ella Vaughan and Kori Gallegos. She shared the photos a few days after her birthday.
"Allll my people," she wrote in the caption.
Her mother Leslee also shared a adorable photo with her, sending across her warm birthday wishes.
"15 years ago - I wondered what it would be like to have a daughter. Gracyn Ivy Holliday you have exceeded my expectations. I love you G Happy Birthday," Leslee wrote.
Earlier, in an interview with MLB.com in May, Jackson Holliday's mother Leslee revealed Gracyn Ivy's interest in writing.
"She's an unbelievable writer and she's really observant. I want to fan that, too," Leslee said.
"This is a passion of hers, and it's like, how can I set her up for success? So even with her being an eighth-grader, I'm like, 'OK, let's talk about college -- this is clearly what you're passionate about and you're really gifted in this area.'"
The Hollidays are a close knit family, with Gracyn Ivy also attending Jackson Holliday's MLB debut with the Baltimore Orioles earlier this year.
