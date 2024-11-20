In Photos: Jackson Holliday's sister Gracyn Ivy celebrates softballer friend's birthday with a night out

While Jackson Holliday's brother Ethan is well known, he also has a sister, Gracyn Ivy, and a young brother, Reed Holliday. Gracyn was the third child welcomed by Matt Holliday and Leslee.

On Tuesday, Gracyn shared photos with her friends, celebrating the birthday of Calle Cox, a softball player for Nebraska Gold. Gracyn along with Grace Tonga, Calle and another giirl had a night out.

In the photos shared by Gracyn, the group of four girls posed wearing denim jeans. Calle cut her birthday cake while an NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers was going on.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Celtics won the thriller 120-117, handing the Cavaliers their first loss of the season after 15 straight wins.

Trending

Gracyn's Instagram story

Jackson Holliday's sister Gracyn receives warm birthday wish from mother on her 15th birthday

Earlier, in November, Jackson Holliday's sister Gracyn Ivy turned 15 and celebrated her special day with her friends, Julia Blake, Ella Vaughan and Kori Gallegos. She shared the photos a few days after her birthday.

"Allll my people," she wrote in the caption.

Her mother Leslee also shared a adorable photo with her, sending across her warm birthday wishes.

"15 years ago - I wondered what it would be like to have a daughter. Gracyn Ivy Holliday you have exceeded my expectations. I love you G Happy Birthday," Leslee wrote.

Earlier, in an interview with MLB.com in May, Jackson Holliday's mother Leslee revealed Gracyn Ivy's interest in writing.

"She's an unbelievable writer and she's really observant. I want to fan that, too," Leslee said.

"This is a passion of hers, and it's like, how can I set her up for success? So even with her being an eighth-grader, I'm like, 'OK, let's talk about college -- this is clearly what you're passionate about and you're really gifted in this area.'"

The Hollidays are a close knit family, with Gracyn Ivy also attending Jackson Holliday's MLB debut with the Baltimore Orioles earlier this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.