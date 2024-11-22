In Photos: Jackson Merrill, Joe Musgrove steal spotlight with their girlfriends Sammie, Arica at Lakers vs. Clippers G-League game

Padres teammates Jackson Merrill and Joe Musgrove attended a NBA G league with their partners Sammie Quinn and Arica Rose on Wednesday night. They arrived at the Frontwave Arena to oversee the San Diego Clippers take on the South Bay Lakers in a South California clash.

"San Diego’s own in the house last night! 🤎💛"

Jackson Merrill alongside Quinn and Joe Musgrove alongside Arica Rose sat courtside for the G-league action. Merrill and Musgrove were also presented with a San Diego Clippers jersey with their names and Padres jersey numbers on them. Arica and Sammie shared the post on social media.

Merrill produced a remarkable rookie season with the Padres and fell just shy of winning the NL rookie of the year award, losing to Pirates phenom Paul Skenes. Nevertheless, the SD Padres named Jackson Merrill to be their unanimous pick for ROY, as he punched an impressive statline of .292 batting average, 24 home runs, 90 RBIs and showcased good defense in the center field.

Joe Musgrove, meanwhile, had a subpar 2024 campaign, which was marred by injuries. He sustained an injury on his pitching elbow in June and was pulled out of a wild card series game against the Braves in October.

It was later reported that he had a torn UCL and would undergo a Tommy John surgery this offseason, which will sideline him for the entirety of the 2025 MLB season.

Jackson Merrill's girlfriend Sammie Quinn gave a heartfelt tribute to fellow Padres WAGs

Sammie capped off an amazing year for her boyfriend Merrill by sharing a string of images on social media, paying tribute to the new friendships struck and time spent with the wives and girlfriends of Merrill's fellow Padres teammates.

The images included partners of Joe Musgrove (Arica Rose), Wandy Peralta (Jordan), Kyle Higashioka (Alyse), Michael King (Sheila), Jeremiah Estrada (Jianna Guerrero) and Xander Boagerts (Jarnely Martinus), among others.

The images also include her cute moments with Merrill and the fun time the duo had in San Diego and other parts of America during the 2024 MLB season.

