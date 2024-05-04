In Photos: Jose Canseco's daughter Josie attends family brunch for esteemed fashion magazine 'The Daily Front Row' in chic white dress

As the daughter of MLB icon Jose Canseco, a lot of attention gets paid to the rising career of Josie Canseco. Over the last two years, Canseco has seen her modeling career take off, with some significant milestones being hit in 2024.

The cover model of March's Harper's Bazaar magazine is active on social media and shares clips of her daily life with her 1.1 million followers. On Friday, Canseco took to Instagram to share a clip of her attending a family brunch for The Daily Front Row magazine.

Canseco has had a busy year and has been booked for multiple shoots with brands, like Beach Bunny, and photographers including David Yarrow.

When Josie Canseco reflected on the challenges of being the daughter of MLB icon Jose Canseco

Speaking to Maxim in 2023, Josie Canseco discussed a wide variety of topics, ranging from her love for animals (including her connection to the non-profit The Real Bark) and growing up the daughter of an MLB star.

During the interview, Canseco said that her favorite person is Jim Carey:

“My favorite human, who I’ve looked up to my entire life, is Jim Carrey. His talent, humor, confidence, and wisdom is inspiring and something that’s shaped me and my perspective on everything.”

Canseco also addressed the notion that being the daughter of Jose Canseco helped her career:

“I think everyone should just remember that a lot of this world is smoke and mirrors.

"Everyone’s family goes through their own set of issues, and sometimes when you have one side of your life in the public eye, the personal side can bleed through and make things messy. I’m grateful for my family in every way, but it’s just not all what it may seem."

She also mentioned that her father's reputation and stature can be intimidating for people she dates:

“I think meeting any young lady’s father can be stressful, especially a father that’s controversial like mine, and also very tall and known for his strength.”

Jose Canseco is a major part of his daughter's life, and Josie described him as "the cutest human" earlier this year.

