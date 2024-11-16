In Photos: Mookie Betts and wife Brianna turn heads in latest MLB event in Las Vegas

The 2024 All-MLB Awards ceremony, held on Thursday night at the Chelsea Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, had Mookie Betts as one of the honored guests.

The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar wore a brown suit over a brown turtleneck with dark sunglasses, while his wife Brianna adorned a shimmering golden evening gown.

A few images of the event were posted by Cam Lewis of One Management Group on Instagram.

Mookie Betts was the biggest star at the awards ceremony in Vegas, which announced the two All-MLB teams. He was named to the All-MLB first team as an outfielder for the fourth time. Betts also collected his seventh Silver Slugger award earlier this week, albeit in the utility player category, as he played the infield in the first half of the season.

Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani was named alongside Mookie Betts in the All-MLB first team for the designated hitter position, being the two Los Angeles Dodgers players in the lineup.

Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez was inducted into the All-MLB second team after an excellent campaign with the Dodgers, although he's currently in the free agent market for next season.

Mookie Betts' wife Brianna shares images from MLB awards night

Betts' wife Brianna at the All-MLB Awards in Las Vegas (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Brianna Betts posted pictures of herself and her husband at the All-MLB Awards on Instagram story. She also added a few posts from fans, including one of Betts holding the World Series trophy aloft on the stage.

At the moment, Betts is the most successful player in the Fall Classic among active players, with three World Series rings. He won his first title with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 and added a couple more with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020 and 2024.

Betts believes the Dodgers will dominate the MLB for the next few years as he issued a clear warning to their rivals at the awards gala.

"I would say y'all just gotta wait the next seven years," Betts advised the non-Dodgers players at the gala. "After that, then y'all can win. But right now, nah. You just gotta wait."

Only time will tell if the superstar-laden Dodgers team can create a new dynasty in the MLB.

