In Photos: Olivia Dunne gets cozy during relaxing boat outing with Pirates star boyfriend Paul Skenes in Pittsburgh

Searing Pirates strike-thrower Paul Skenes and girlfriend Olivia Dunne have been dating each other since they met on the college grounds at the Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Fast forward more than a year, and the duo have become one of the most famous and talked-about power couples. Skenes is flourishing in the MLB, while Livvy has claimed bragging rights in the NCAA gymnastics championships and making some of the highest NIL deals in collegiate sports history.

Paul Skenes made a start against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 17, 2024 and registered his fourth win of the season. In the same week, the Pirates had a day off on Thursday after completing their three-game series with the Cardinals.

Skenes and Olivia Dunne made the most of that offday as the duo had a relaxing boat outing over the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh. Dunne shared some photos from the enjoyable day out on Instagram, with the caption:

"Hooked"

Olivia Dunne was present inside PNC Park to cheer for Skenes on Sunday afternoon as he took to the mound to pitch in the series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Paul Skenes ended up neither registering a win nor a loss as the Pirates lost the contest 3-1 but showed pure class as he decimated the Rays batting lineup.

He gave up just one run on six hits and struck out a whopping eight hitters in seven innings pitched as he kept the game tied at 1-1. Skenes is 4-0 for the season, with an ERA of 2.14, 61 strikeouts and 0.99 WHIP this campaign.

He has impressed the Pirates organization as well as the Bucs faithful since making his MLB debut in May 2024.

Olivia Dunne enjoyed dinner date with Paul Skenes to cap off Thursday

It was not just a relaxing boat outing for the power couple on Thursday.

They also went on a romantic dinner date at the Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse in the evening, rocking color-coordinated outfits. Olivia Dunne shared some images from the dinner date on her Snapchat account, with the caption:

"Dinner date."

Screenshot from Olivia Dunne's story on Snapchat

Livvy has been present in the PNC Park stands to cheer Paul Skenes through all his home starts this season. He will make his next start on the road in a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.