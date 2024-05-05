In Photos: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne steals the spotlight in bright-pink one-shoulder dress for LSU's team banquet

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne are in the news on a daily basis, with Skenes impressing in the minors and Dunne becoming a national champion in gymnastics. The LSU Tigers' internet sensation is always happy to share moments of her daily life with her followers, as was seen on Saturday.

Dunne took to Snapchat to share snippets of her time at the LSU's team banquet, where she wore a pink one-shoulder dress. Dunne took some photos before the banquet, as well as during:

Olivia Dunne's Snapchat

Olivia Dunne also included a snap of her excited for some cake:

Meanwhile, Paul Skenes has been training and playing hard with the Indianapolis Indians in the MiLB.

Given his workload is increasing, there may be cause for hope among the Pittsburgh Pirates fanbase that Skenes might soon be called up to the MLB and help right the sinking Pirates ship.

Paul Skenes sees workload increase amid Pirates' freefall

The Pirates got off to a hot start in the 2024 season, but have been ice cold recently, going 2-8 in their last 10 and falling to a 15-19 record.

This slide has seen them tumble from atop the NL Central, all the way to fifth, and for fans who had been hoping for a playoff appearance, it has been a tough watch. It continued for fans on Saturday, as while the Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies, it was by a 1-0 scoreline.

Meanwhile, Paul Skenes has been playing well for the Indianapolis Indians, and played his longest professional game on Tuesday, throwing 75 pitches across six innings.

Skenes allowed four hits and a walk in six scoreless innings, recording seven strikeouts. In 2024, Skenes has recorded a 0.39 ERA across 23 innings, and the future looks exceptionally bright for the pitcher.

The questions on many fans' minds are whether the team will call Paul Skenes up to the majors and if he can help turn the season around in Pittsburgh. While this is an interesting topic of discussion, a major part of the Pirates' form has been their offense, with their bats failing to score more than two runs in any of their last six games.

Olivia Dunne mentioned to TMZ that she has no idea when Skenes will get his call-up, saying:

"I hope soon! I'm starting to get all my merch ready. I have my outfits picked out."

In the meantime, Paul Skenes will just continue excelling in the minors while the Pittsburgh offense readies to take on the 8-25 Colorado Rockies.

