"In that run, every soul delights" - New Balance unveils Shohei Ohtani signature logo to celebrate Dodgers superstar

Shohei Ohtani and New Balance have taken their partnership to a new level. Recently, in collaboration with the Dodgers star, New Balance unveiled a signature logo of Ohtani that will be used in upcoming projects.

In the design, Ohtani can be seen rounding up the bases, which was recently tweeted by the MLB:

"In that run, every soul delights," the slogan of the logo said.

"To finally reveal this special logo that I’ve worked closely on is truly an exciting moment for me," Ohtani said in the release announcing the logo. (via MLB.com).

“It is a visual representation of my journey in baseball, and I am excited to share it with the world. I also look forward to using this logo with future projects that we will reveal throughout the 2024 season."

The two parties signed a multi-year deal in January 2023. Since then, Ohtani has been leading the brand's “We Got Now” campaign, which highlights "the effortless confidence that comes from those bold enough to embrace the present and the possibility of ‘the now.’"

New Balance CMO on working with Shohei Ohtani

New Balance Chief Marketing Officer and SVP of Merchandising Chris Davis was full of praise for Shohei Ohtani. He said that the brand is working with Ohtani on several fronts, including "charitable endeavors in Japan, global brand storytelling, product and a lot more.

“Since joining forces with New Balance, Shohei Ohtani has been nothing short of incredible to work with both on and off the diamond. We have collaborated with Shohei on charitable endeavors in Japan, global brand storytelling, product and a lot more still to come,” said Davis.

“Shohei is truly a reflection of our values, and this is just the beginning. We will continue to innovate, inspire and give back in a way that can only be expressed through Shohei.”

When Ohtani signed with New Balance, he highlighted the company's innovation and authenticity in their product line.

"New Balance is a global brand that is known for having incredible product innovation but also for being an authentic brand who allows their athletes to be themselves. I am excited to join with them to change the game," Ohtani said in a release after signing.

Get ready to see innovative and exciting products from New Balance X Shohei Ohtani in the near future.

