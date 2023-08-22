Is Edmundo Sosa related to Sammy Sosa? Exploring Phillies shortstop's connection with MLB legend

There has been a lingering curiosity among baseball fans about a potential familiar link between Edmundo Sosa and Sammy Sosa due to their shared last name. Edmundo Sosa, a talented Panamanian shortstop for the St. Louis Cardinals, and Sammy Sosa, the Dominican-american former professional baseball players, have captured the attention of fans worldwide.
To address their inquiry, it’s important to note that Edmundo Sosa and Sammy Sosa are not related despite their shared surname. Edmundo hails from Panama City, while Sammy originated from the Dominican Republic. Although they may not be direct relatives, there is a possibility that they could hace distant family connections.
We cannot completely rule out a familial relationship between Sammy Sosa and Edmundo Sosa.
Neither Edmundo nor Sammy have confirmed and familial relationship between them, and there is no official documentation of such a connection. The surname "Sosa" is of Portuguese and Galician origin in Spain, any genealogical ties between them have not been disclosed on their respective platforms.
Sammy Sosa is reknowned for his outstanding career in MLB, known for his home run prowess and impressive stats. On the other hand,, Edmundo Sosa is making his mark in the league, showcasing his skills as a shortstop for the St. Louis Cardinals. While their paths may not be intertwined by blood, both players share the love and dedication to the game that has made them notable figures in the baseball world.
MORE ON SPORTSKEEDA BASEBALL:
- Fans left stunned as Jennifer Lopez uploads picture with Alex Rodriguez lookalike: "She's clowning with Arod-light"
- Which Cubs players have recorded a .300+ career batting average? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 20
- Who is Everson Pereira? Everything you need to know about Yankees prospect making MLB debut vs Nationals
- What is Administrative Leave in MLB? Wander Franco could be headed to list after investigation