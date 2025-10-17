"Is Kyle Tucker paying you people" - Fans ridicule Yankees analyst for shocking evaluation of Cody Bellinger

As we approach the offseason, outfielders Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger are set to be two of the most sought-after players on the market.

Tucker enjoyed an impressive 2025 campaign, ending the regular season with a .266 batting average along with 22 home runs and 73 RBIs, while also earning his fourth All-Star selection.

As the Chicago Cubs' season came to an end at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS, Tucker effectively entered free agency. A number of top clubs are reported to be interested in acquiring the 28-year-old this offseason, and the New York Yankees are also one of them.

On Thursday, analyst Ryan Garcia took to X to explain why the Bronx Bombers should prioritize signing Kyle Tucker ahead of Cody Bellinger.

"The Yankees signing Anthony Rizzo and not Freddie Freeman isn’t something they had full control over, but it’s an example of why going for a B player isn’t going to do what going for an A player will. Tucker > Bellinger" Garcia posted to X

Reacting to Garcia's take, plenty of fans left comments calling out the analyst for what they felt was an ill-informed opinion.

"Is Kyle Tucker paying you people" a fan wrote

"I don't agree that Tucker is that much better. I think bellinger is a far better fielder and still close enough hitter" another fan commented

"Look at 2025 statistics. What story does that tell?" another fan replied

"Can you show me Tucker’s stats versus Bellinger this year?" another fan responded

"How many MVPs does Kyle Tucker have" another fan shared

"Why is Tucker an A and Bellinger a B? The Tucker hype is so overboard. Almost always .800-.900 OPS, 5ish WAR per season, power numbers are fine not elite. 2025 Bellinger and Tucker were very similar. Don’t see the gap as that big." another fan posted

Yankees GM Brian Cashman would "love" to extend Cody Bellinger's stint in the Bronx

While speaking to the press on Thursday, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman spoke about Cody Bellinger's future. He admitted he would "love" to retain the 30-year-old's services, but those negotations are yet to begin.

"He (Cody Bellinger) was one of the many reasons why we were in a position to believe that we were capable of great things this year. I thank him for everything he's done. Certainly would love to have him with our team moving forward, but we haven't had any of those discussions."

"I haven't had any conversations with Scott Boras. Bouquets his way, without a doubt. He helped us on both sides of the ball, he's a versatile player, and he was great in our clubhouse," Cashman said

Cody Bellinger in action for the New York Yankees - Source: Getty

After yet another postseason came to a disappointing end for the Yankees, fans will be hoping Cashman and his colleagues can take care of business this offseason to ensure the team has the best chance of succeeding in 2026.

