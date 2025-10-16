  • home icon
"Old fart doesn't care about anything but his salary" - Fans mock Brian Cashman over Yankees' perceived weakness over Blue Jays

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 16, 2025 22:44 GMT
Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Source: Getty

Despite plenty of early season promise, things did not go to plan for the New York Yankees in 2025. In the regular season, they finished second best in the NL East, before bowing out of the playoffs in the ALDS.

In both the reaglar season and the playoffs, it was the Toronto Blue Jays that got the better of the Bronx Bombers, beating them 8-5 in the season series and 3-1 in the division series.

While speaking to press on Thursday, general manager Brian Cashman admitted the Blue Jays were a team that appeared to have the Yankees' number all season long.

Popular baseball content page "Talkin' Yanks" later took to X to post about Cashman's quote.

"We could not solve the Blue Jays this year. They rolled us in the regular season, they rolled us in the postseason." Cashman said
Reacting to Cashman's statements, angry fans called out the executive, bringing up the fact that he and his colleagues had still not addressed long-standing problems to ensure the team does not face similar issues next season.

"dude knows the problem and refuses to fix it. old fart doesn’t care about anything but his salary." a fan wrote
"okay so let’s make the same mistakes we always do and let them sh*t on us again" another fan commented
"And just like that we will do it all again next year ! It’s almost like the division has your number because they run baseball teams and you run a business !" another fan replied
"dont address and adjust to the problem, though. just run it back next year" another fan responded
"How about you go and get the players that you were talking about earlier. The clutch players!! Cmon Brian!! DO YOUR JOB!" another fan shared
"And he won’t do anything to fix it" another fan posted

"We're just as hungry, just as disappointed" - Brian Cashman sends message to fans after Yankees endure more postseason heartbreak in 2025

Having made it all the way to the World Series before losing to the Dodgers in 2024, the Yankees began the 2025 season aiming to settle unfinished business. However, fans were in for yet more heartbreak as the Bronx Bombers were sent packing by the Blue Jays in the ALDS.

Speaking to press on Tuesday, Brian Cashman sympathized with disappointed fans.

"We're just as hungry, just as disappointed. That's really the message. On a year in, year out basis, we try to do everything we possibly can to put ourselves in a position to believe that we have a chance to be world champs once again." Cashman said [2:30]
In the offseason months to come, fans will be hoping Brian Cashman can get some important deals over the line to improve problem areas in the Yankees' squad, before the 27-time World Series champions set out to win it all once again in 2026.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

More from Sportskeeda
