“It should be illegal to look this beautiful TWICE” - Fans go wild as Vanessa Hudgens and sister Stella unveil striking resemblance in latest beach photos

Vanessa Hudgens has had a December to remember after getting married to former Colorado Rockies pitcher Cole Tucker. Following a fairytale wedding deep in the Mexican Jungle, the two have been off making memories that will doubtless last a lifetime.

The ceremony was officiated by Jay Shetty, a former monk turned podcaster, who hosted the meditation Zoom meeting in which the couple met in 2020.

Vanessa's sister, Stella Hudgens, was one of the bridesmaids for the ceremony. Like her sister, Stella is an actress, having been in multiple series' such as "Players" and "Powerless."

Vanessa, who has 51.3 million followers on Instagram, took to the platform to post some photos of her and Stella on a beach, along with the caption:

"Just sisters blowin in the wind"

Fans were quick to compliment the pair, with some noting the resemblance between the two sisters:

Fans go wild for the Hudgens sisters, Vanessa & Stella

It has certainly been a big December for Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker, who recently celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's December to remember

The couple kicked off the month in style, with a luxury wedding ceremony in the Mexican Jungle. The photos made it to IG, with the pair enjoying their special day.

Flash forward a week and a half and it was Vanessa Hudgens' birthday. She was quick to share a flashback photograph of her as a baby, appreciating everything in life that she has to be thankful for in an IG post.

After that it was Christmas, and while most associate the festive period with snowy weather and wooly jumpers, Hudgens and Tucker were off for a spot of golf. The weather was far from cold and the pair looked to be enjoying their first Christmas as a married couple.

With New Year's Eve fast approaching, fans will be looking forward to seeing what the two get up to next.

