Vanessa Hudgens takes the internet by storm with a throwback snapshot on her birthday, overflowing with picture-perfect charm

Vanessa Hudgens is having a very good month, having recently celebrated her wedding to former Colorado Rockies shortstop Cole Tucker. December was already a special month, as not only does it mean Christmas, but it also means her birthday.

Celebrating her birthday, Hudgens shared a throwback photo on Instagram, which quickly got 133,000 likes. She captioned the post:

"Thanks for all the birthday love. This little me wouldn’t believe the life she has ahead. So grateful"

With Christmas fast approaching and her wedding a truly incredible day, Hudgens is certainly in high spirits.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's fairytale wedding

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker married earlier this month at Azulik City of Arts, Mexico, deep in the heart of the Mayan jungle. Photos of the ceremony, which was officiated by Jay Shetty (former monk turned storyteller and podcaster), were shared on Hudgens' IG:

Hudgens and Tucker first met on a Zoom meditation hosted by Shetty, so the decision to have him officiate was easy. She told Vogue:

"Cole and I met in 2020 on a Zoom meditation led by Jay Shetty, so when we got engaged, we knew that we wanted Jay to officiate our wedding."

Wanting her wedding to be different, Hudgens recalled how difficult the planning phase was:

"The planning process was definitely overwhelming. I knew I’d never been to a wedding that I’ve wanted my own wedding to be like, so I had to think out of the box."

While organizing a wedding in a hot and humid jungle was a challenge, Hudgens fell in love with the venue:

“I knew that it was our place. I felt like I was transported to some kind of utopia, unlike anything I had ever been to before. It was whimsical and magical, and I just fell in love.”

Hudgens had six bridesmaids, including her sister Stella. The others were Sarah Hyland, Alexandra Shipp, Laura New, Hailey Lavelle and Morgan Marcell. Stella, Hyland, Shipp and Marcell are also actresses, just like Hudgens.

Newly married and having enjoyed her birthday, Vanessa Hudgens is having a December to remember and will look forward to an extra special Christmas.

