"It’ll give us a little bit more clarity" - Dave Roberts hopes Shohei Ohtani's media confrontation will end speculations around betting scandal

LA Dodgers fans were in utter shock when they learned that Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara had placed bets with an illegal bookmaker from Orange County. That led the Dodgers to fire Mizuhara immediately after Ohtani's attorney had put out a statement that said that Ohtani was a victim of "massive theft."

Amid this recent news, there's a lot of speculation on what's going on with the entire situation, so who better to address it than Shohei Ohtani himself. Manager Dave Roberts was asked about Ohtani's decision to address the media on Monday. Roberts thinks it's a good idea and will bring a lot of clarity.

"I think it’s good. I think it’s the right thing to do. I’m happy he’s going to speak, speak to what he knows and give his thoughts on the whole situation. I think it’ll give us a little bit more clarity," Roberts said, via Dodgers Beat reporter Bill Plunkett.

Many are awaiting Ohtani's address to clear up a lot of rumors that are up in the air.

MLB opens investigation after betting allegations against Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter

On Friday, the league announced an investigation into Ippei Mizuhara's betting scandal and subsequent theft allegations by Shohei Ohtani's attorney.

The MLB said that it has been "gathering information since we learned about the allegations involving Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara from the news media."

According to NBC News, the theft allegation against Mizuhara comes after nine wire transfers of $50,000, totaling $4.5 million from Ohtani's account, were made to a bookmaking operation allegedly run by Matthew Bowyer, who is under federal investigation.

A source familiar with the situation said that the wire transfers were made to an associate of Bowyer's. Moreover, Mizuhara's contrasting stories has brought a lot of clarity towards the entire situation.

The former interpreter had initially said that the two-way star paid off his gambling debts but changed his story, saying that Ohtani knew nothing about his betting. There's a lack of clarity regarding the situation, which fans hope will be addressed when Ohtani takes the mic at Monday's news conference.

