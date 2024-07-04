“I’ve seen where he started” - Phillies manager Rob Thomson marvels at Alec Bohm’s growth amidst All-Star breakthrough

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm recently earned his first All-Star selection, much to the delight of his manager, Rob Thomson. Having overseen Bohm's entire journey from the minor leagues to becoming an All-Star, Thomson lauded the vast improvement he has made during his young career so far.

Alec Bohm was acquired by the Phillies in the first round of the 2018 MLB draft, and he was the No. 3 overall pick. At the time, Thomson was a bench coach for former manager Gabe Kapler. Four years later, he became the Phillies' manager following the dismissal of Joe Girardi. By this time, Bohm had established himself as the everyday third baseman of the team.

Speaking to NBA Sports Philadelphia's Nathan Ackerman on Tuesday, Rob Thomson reflected on Bohm's selection to the All-Star team:

"It means a lot. 'Cause I've seen where he started, and to see him now, it's a completely different guy, a completely different player, a completely different person. I've been a developmental guy all my life. I still think I'm a developmental guy. And when you see those things happen, it really perks you up," Thomson said.

Although Bohm made a rapid ascent through the minors, he had to endure some difficult moments during his first couple of years in Philadelphia. However, he has blossomed under Thomson's management and turned himself into one of the most productive players in the entire MLB this season.

Alec Bohm beats Manny Machado by a landslide in All-Star voting results

Alec Bohm earned 69% of the votes to beat Manny Machado by a massive margin in the All-Star ballot. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

In the second phase of the All-Star ballot, Alec Bohm received 69% of the votes to finish well ahead of San Diego Padres' Manny Machado for the third baseman position. Heading into the midseason break, Bohm has a .299 batting average and .845 OPS with 11 home runs and 70 RBIs. Meanwhile, his questionable defense at the hot corner has also improved considerably this year.

Bohm became an early frontrunner for the All-Star game after an outstanding showing in April, during which he had a .366/.438/.598 slashline. He was below average in May but came back strongly in June where he accumulated half of his home run tally during that month alone. At the moment, Bohm has the most RBIs in the National League, and he also leads the MLB in doubles.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies are set to have three players in the lineup for the All-Star game, including Alec Bohm. Trea Turner received the nod to start at shortstop, while Bryce Harper had already been selected in the first phase of the voting process. It is the first time that three Phillies infielders will start the Midsummer Classic since 1982.

