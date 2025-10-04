Two major contenders for the World Series face off on Saturday, as the Philadelphia Phillies get their postseason underway against their NLDS opponents, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
As the two teams gear up to fight tooth and nail, one would expect there would be plenty of animosity between the two franchises at the moment.
However, if Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto's words are anything to go by, it appears that assumption may not necessarily be true. Speaking to insider Bob Nightengale on Friday, the veteran paid the Dodgers a major compliment, claiming they are an organization other teams "look up to".
Nightengale later took to X to post about Realmuto's admission.
"In my opinion,they're the epitome of what Major League should be. They go out every year and try to win,their ownership is awesome,their front office is great. It's an organization that the other teams look up to. And I see us as the same way." J.T. Realmuto said
Reacting to the post, Phillies fans did not appear to be too pleased to see their catcher singing the praises of the team they were about to face for the biggest series of their season.
"JT has always been insanely delusional. They signed zero free agents but gave Nola an ace’s extension🤣" a fan commented
"Just officially join the Dodgers payroll already" another fan wrote
"Sounds like a place he’d rather be next year" another fan replied
"Someone wants to wear the Dodger blue" another fan responded
"just glazing the dodgers foh" another fan posted
"bro wants to be a dodger" another fan shared
J.T. Realmuto will be hoping to help the Phillies finally win a World Series title this year
Having originally made his big league debut with the Miami Marlins, J.T. Realmuto arrived in Philadelphia via a trade in February 2019. In his first three seasons, the Phillies failed to make the playoffs altogether.
However, in the years that have followed, the NL East outfit have established themselves as regular contenders for the World Series. Qualifying for the playoffs in 2022, after a ten-year drought, Realmuto and company managed to make it all the way to the World Series. However, they heartbreakingly fell short at the final hurdle, losing the series 4-2 to the Houston Astros.
The following year, they got close once again, but were eliminated by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS. In 2024, it was the Mets that ended their journey in the NLDS.
After enjoying yet another solid regular season, J.T. Realmuto will be hoping this is the year that the Commissioner's Trophy finally returns to the City of Brotherly Love, for the first time since 2008.