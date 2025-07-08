Jackson Holliday, Adley Rutschman reveal MLB stars they tried to emulate while developing their own styles

Infielder Jackson Holliday and catcher Adley Rutschman are two of the Baltimore Orioles' most influential players at the moment. Appearing on Monday's episode of "The Chill" alongside teammates Colton Cowser and Ramon Laureano, the pair talked about the big league stars they were fans of growing up, and have tried to model their playing styles after.

Going first, Jackson Holliday talked about how he loved watching the likes of Trea Turner, Brandon Crawford and Corey Seager. Surprisingly, his dad, Matt, who also enjoyed quite a distinguished playing career, did not make the list.

"I didn't model my game after my dad. Probably more [of] a Trea Turner, Brandon Crawford, Corey Seager fan," Holliday said. [7:52]

Following up, Rutschman learned a lot from St. Louis Cardinals legend Yadier Molina, Hall of Famer Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez and Giants great Buster Posey.

"Growing up, I watched a lot of Yadier Molina and Pudge Rodriguez with my dad," Rutschman said. "My dad would record the games on DVR, and if there were any steals or throw-outs, we'd watch it on repeat together. [Also] Buster Posey." [8:14]

Jackson Holliday's two-run homer helps Orioles sweep the Braves on the road

The 2025 season has been one to forget for the Baltimore Orioles so far. At the moment, the O's sit bottom of the AL East with a 40-49 record.

Facing the Atlanta Braves for the final game of the series at Truist Park on Sunday, young Jackson Holliday ended up being the hero for his team, hitting a two-run home run to right field to put his team in the driving seat in the top of the third inning.

Holliday's big blast ultimately proved decisive, as the O's held on to win 2-1 and sweep the Braves in the process.

Adley Rutschman likely to return from injury during home stand post All-Star break

Catcher Adley Rutschman has been absent from the Orioles' strong performances lately. The 27-year-old has been out of action with an oblique injury since late June, and is predicted to return post the All-Star break.

The injury Rutschman sustained on June 21 was diagnosed as a grade 2 oblique strain, which typically takes 4-6 weeks to recover from. The home stand, which begins against the Colorado Rockies on July 25, is perhaps the most likely game for Rutschman to make his much-anticipated return.

