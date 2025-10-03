Jackson Holliday's sister Gracyn Ivy poses with her teammates in their cheerleading uniforms, flashing radiant smiles

Aged only 21, Baltimore Orioles star Jackson Holliday is one of the most exciting talents in the big leagues at the moment. The infielder performed well in 2025, finishing the regular season with a .242 batting average, along with 17 home runs and 55 RBIs.

A passion for sports runs seems to run in Jackson's family. His dad, Matt, enjoyed a long and successful career in the big leagues, also winning the World Series in 2011. His younger brother, Ethan, was drafted as the fourth pick of the 2025 MLB Draft, by his dad's former team, the Colorado Rockies.

Jackson Holliday's little sister, Gracyn, is also quite athletically gifted, and is currently a cheerleader for Stillwater High School. On Friday, she took to Instagram to share a snap from the recently conducted homecoming celebrations.

In the image, Gracyn Holliday is sporting her high school's distinctive blue and gold uniform, alongside a couple of friends.

"gameday @home 💛💛💛 Happy hoco!!!" Gracyn Holliday captioned her Instagram post

Screenshot of Gracyn Holliday's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@gracynholliday IG Stories)

Both Jackson and Ethan Holliday are also alumnus of Stillwater High School, graduating in 2022 and 2025 respectively.

Jackson Holliday's sister, Gracyn, has often shown she is her brother's biggest fan

On several occasions, Jackson Holliday has talked about the important role his dad, Matt, played in helping him hone his skills.

Though his little sister, Gracyn, may not necessarily boast a similar level of expertise when it comes to playing the sport, she does her bit to lend her brother her support, turning up to ballpark quite frequently to cheer for him, accompanied by friends and family.

She has documented her trips to the various ballparks of the country quite extensively via her Instagram stories.

Screenshots of Gracyn Holliday's Instagram Story Highlights (Images from - Instagram.com/@gracynholliday IG Story Highlights)

Unfortunately for Jackson Holliday and others of a Baltimore Orioles persuasion, 2025 was quite a tough season. Having made it to the postseason in 2024, the O's were a shadow of their former selves this year, finishing the campaign bottom of the AL East with a 75-87 record.

