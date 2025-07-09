Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe embraces sporty fashion with figure-flattering athleisure outfit in her latest mirror selfie

Aged only 21, infielder Jackson Holliday has been one of the Baltimore Orioles' most important players this year.

Ad

With Holliday working hard on his game daily to make improvements that will show on the field, it appears his better half, Chloe, has not been taking many days off either.

On Wednesday, Chloe Holliday took to Instagram to share a snap to her story, posting a mirror selfie as she flaunted her fit physique.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot of Chloe Holliday's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@chloehollidayyy IG Stories)

Per sources, Jackson and Chloe first met while growing up in their hometown of Stillwater, Oklahoma. The pair began dating as high schoolers and have been going strong ever since.

Ad

Trending

Chloe was right by her future husband's side when he was drafted by the Orioles in 2022, shortly after which, the couple announced their engagement. The two went on to tie the knot in January of 2024, the same year Jackson Holliday made his big league debut.

Jackson Holliday blasts 12th home run of the season with wife Chloe in attendance at Camden Yards

Coming off an impressive series sweep of the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, the Baltimore Orioles headed back to Maryland to host NL East competitors, the New York Mets, for three games.

Ad

With both pitchers looking strong to begin the game, Jackson Holliday broke the deadlock for his team in the bottom of the third with an RBI single. His best moment of the game came in the bottom of the seventh, however, as he hit a towering fly ball to left-center field, which ended up leaving the yard.

As evidenced by her Instagram story, it appears Chloe Holliday was also in attendance at Camden Yards to celebrate her husband's twelfth home run of the season.

Ad

Screenshot of Chloe Holliday's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@chloehollidayyy IG Stories)

Extending his team's lead to 6-2 at the time, Holliday's home run looked to be the perfect finishing touch on a comfortable home win. However, a fantastic late comeback from the Mets forced extras, with the visitors ultimately taking the game 7-6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More