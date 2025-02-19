Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares cozy fishing date with Orioles rookie amid Spring Training grind

Jackson Holliday has multiple things going on in his life. He has already made his major league debut with the Baltimore Orioles last year, while also tying the knot with the love of his life, Chloe, at the start of 2024.

The couple had known each other since their high school days in Stilwater, Oklahoma and shortly after their marriage they decided to adopt a poodle named "Coconut."

On Tuesday, after finishing at Orioles' spring training camp at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida, the couple went for a peaceful fishing date with their pet. In one heartwarming snapshot, both Jackson and Chloe are seen cuddling with Coconut.

The second image showcases Jackson proudly displaying his fish catch of the day, while Coconut looks on, with the sun setting over the lake in the background.

Jackson Holliday and Chloe celebrate their marriage anniversary and Coconut's birthday

Jackson Holliday and Chloe reportedly started dating in 2019 before they got engaged in December 2022. Last year, in Jan., the couple exchanged their vows. On Jan. 7, Chloe celebrated the couple's first anniversary, sharing throwback photos from their wedding along with a heartfelt caption.

"One year & forever to go. Didn’t know it was possible to love you more than I did this day, your easy to love jax ❤️" Chloe wrote.

The black and white photo captures Holliday and Chloe in their wedding outfits. The Orioles' second baseman is in a black suit while Chloe is white overall.

Just a day before, the couple celebrated their pet Coconut's birthday as well. They had a decorative cap over his head as Chloe shared pictures from the in-house celebration.

"COCONUT TURNS ONE ! happiest lil buddy 🥥🥥🥥🥥🥥" she wrote.

On the baseball front, Holliday is looking forward to overcoming the challenges he faced in the majors last year. After just 10 games, the Orioles had to demote him to the minor leagues as he could only hit 2-for-34. He returned at the end of July, finishing the 2024 season hitting .189 and five home runs.

He's expected to make the Opening Day roster this summer for the Orioles.

