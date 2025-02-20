Jackson Merrill, Tyler Wade get honest on Dylan Cease’s new look while Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. embrace the change

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease's new look for the spring training camp has got his teammates divided. The point of debate was whether the ace who arrived with a beard should retain it or should he shave it off.

Ad

Arriving at the spring training camp at the Peoria Sports Complex, Cease let the camera know that he would be doing the opposite of what his teammates feel about it. It means that if the common opinion is to shave off the beard, Cease will retain the look.

"I'm gonna do the opposite of whatever everyone else says to do, so hopefully they say to not keep it," Cease said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The first people in the video are outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. Both were in agreement of Cease retaining his heavily bearded look.

However, NL Rookie of the Year finalist Jackson Merrill and utility man Tyler Wade had different opinions to the look.

"Absolutely. Absolutely not, all that needs to be said," Merrill said.

"Yes, absolutely. Dylan, please. For the love of God, shave it," Wade said.

Ad

Ad

Reactions of other Padres teammates on Dylan Cease's beard

The video also featured reactions from other teammates as well, including Brett Sullivan, Jeremiah Estrada, Connor Joe, Jason Adam, Brandon Lockridge, Wandy Peralta, Bryan Hoeing, Luis Arraez, Robert Suarez, Xander Bogaerts, Joe Musgrove and Luis Campusano.

Most were in agreement that Dylan Cease should keep the beard. Brett Sullivan said:

"He should probably trim it just a little bit. But he looks gorgeous. I wouldn't, yeah. I love him."

Ad

Jeremiah Estrada said:

"Yeah. Looks like he could kind of be the next guy up for Cast Away, but you know, he looks good with it. At the end of the day, it's whatever he wants, right?"

Joe Musgrove said:

"I don't think Dylan needs any more dates right now. We're coming up on season time, and we need his focus here, so I say keep the hair. Yeah."

Now that most of the reactions are in favor of keeping the beard, as per the promise he made, Dylan Cease will have to cut it off because he said he would be doing the opposite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback