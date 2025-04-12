Jackson Merrill, Yu Darvish injury status disclosed by Padres manager amid their absence in Rockies game 

San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt shared the injury status of center fielder Jackson Merrill and starting pitcher Yu Darvish ahead of their opening clash of the three-game home series against the Colorado Rockies on Friday evening.

He said Merrill will need some time to return to the team, but he is recovering every day, while Darvish is also progressing steadily with his rehab process.

Jackson Merrill has been placed on the 10-day IL after he suffered a hamstring strain on his right leg on Tuesday in their recent series on the road against the Athletics. He should return in about a week, but is prohibited from running at the moment. Meanwhile, Yu Darvish was sidelined with elbow inflammation in spring training and won't be ready to start a game until next month.

Shildt discussed the injury situation for the Padres while talking to reporters ahead of their series opener against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park on Friday afternoon.

"Making strides," the Padres manager said regarding Jackson Merrill. "With hamstrings, we're going to take it slow. We could still do some things there. He's still in the recovery process, which just means rest. So, it's not day-to-day, but he is healing every day. Gets a little better."

The Padres skipper also shed light on Darvish's recovery process:

"Yu is in a good spot," he said. "He stayed back. Played really good catch. More aggressive catch, from our understanding. He continues to lengthen out his long toss, and is recovering well. So, those are all positive things."

Despite the injury issues, the Padres have made a scorching hot start to the 2025 season. They currently lead the National League West and also hold the best record in the MLB at the moment.

Jackson Merrill belongs in the same conversation with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Kyle Tucker: MLB insider

Jackosn Merrill signed a nine-year, $135 million extension with the Padres (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Padres tied Jackson Merrill to a nine-year, $135 million contract at the start of the 2025 campaign following his outstanding rookie season with the team last year. MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic lauded the outfielder in a recent article for the publication and termed the deal from the Padres as the best extension of the season thus far.

"He belongs in the same conversation with [Vladimir] Guerrero and [Kyle] Tucker in terms of overall talent, ability and potential," Bowden wrote via TheAthletic.com.

"Therefore, conservatively speaking, this contract could save the Padres hundreds of millions if Merrill lives up to his potential," he added.

Jackson Merrill finished as the runner-up for the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year behind Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes. He had also received his maiden All-Star Game selection and won a Silver Slugger award at the end of the campaign.

