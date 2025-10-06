Jake Fraley's wife Angelica strikes confident poses in pink one-piece swimsuit, twinning with her "mini bestie"

Having made his big league debut in August 2019, outfielder Jake Fraley has represented some of the biggest franchises in the sport, such as the Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds and now the Atlanta Braves.Like his teammates and coaches on the field, his wife, Angelica, and kids Avery and Jayce, are constant sources of support for Jake in all aspects of life.On Sunday, Angelica Fraley took to Instagram to share a few snaps featuring her daughter, Avery, to her story. Sporting matching pink swimsuits, it appears the mom-daughter duo are making the most of the final few days of summer that remain, before winter sets in.&quot;Matching with my mini bestieeeee&quot; Angelica Fraley captioned her Instagram storyScreenshot of Angelica Fraley's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@angelicafraley IG Stories)Per sources, Jake and Angelica first met during their time at LSU, having been introduced by a mutual friend. The pair quickly hit it off, and have been together ever since. They got engaged to each other in September 2016, and went on to tie the knot a month later. Jake Fraley was also drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays as the 77th overall pick of that year's MLB Draft.Their firstborn, Jayce, in April 2017, while their second child, Avery, arrived in November 2018.Jake Fraley's wife, Angelica, shares her favorite memories from the 2025 seasonStarting the season with the Cincinnati Reds, Jake Fraley made 67 appearances for the club, registering six home runs and 23 RBIs in that time. On August 17, he was designated for assignment, spelling the end of his stint at the Great American Ball Park.Two days later, he signed with the Atlanta Braves, who claimed him off waivers. In his time at Truist Park, he did not register any home runs or RBIs. However, he proved himself to be adept at putting the ball in play, batting .304 since making the move.Jake Fraley's season eventually came to a premature end due to injury, as he was transfered to the 60-day IL due to a right oblique strain in mid-September. Soon after, his wife, Angelica, took to Instagram to reflect on the campaign gone by.&quot;Another season, another year I am more proud of you @jakefraley_ 😍 So blessed to have a front row seat to the way you work, the way you care, the way you lead, the way you honor God in everything you do. I’m his biggest fan, in case yall didn’t know❤️ These are some good memz this season ❤️&quot; Angelica Fraley posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFinishing fourth in the NL East with a 76-86 record, the Braves failed to qualify for the postseason this year, finishing seven games outside the top three in the wildcard standings.