Jazz Chisholm Jr. picks his Marvel role in Yankees' Avengers lineup

Having only joined the New York Yankees halfway through the 2024 season, Jazz Chisholm Jr. seems to be loving life at his new home. The Bahamian-born slugger played a key role in helping the Bronx Bombers win the AL East title and make it to the World Series last season.

It appears the infielder has picked up right where he left off in the new season. So far, Jazz has already hit six home runs, putting him in joint-fourth on the AL charts at the moment.

On Thursday, Jazz Chisholm Jr. took to Instagram to post a message to his story, likening his team to the popular Marvel superhero franchise 'The Avengers'. For himself, Jazz claimed he was most like Thor, because of the way he was able to hit powerfully hit the baseball.

"I'm like Thor the way I swing it, and I got the Avengers on my team! 🤞🏾🗽🤍" Chisholm Jr. captioned his Instagram story

Chisholm and the 'Avengers' have made a strong start to the season. The Yankees are 12-7, which leads the AL East and is tied for the best record in the league.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hilariously denies Aaron Judge the 'five-tool player' label

Ever since he joined the Yankees, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has appeared to form quite a great friendship with Aaron Judge. The pair are often spotted joking and laughing together in the dugout and on the field between innings.

When giving an interview after the Yankees' 6-3 win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, Chisholm Jr. appeared to enjoy a joke at his captain's expense. Praising Judge's contributions to the team both offensively and defensively, Jazz hilariously labeled him a 'four and a half tool' player.

"It was great (the throw by Aaron Judge from the outfield to third base in the first inning). Five tool player at his best, well, four and a half; I'm still not gonna give him the speed. Four and a half tools." Jazz comically stated [3:27]

"I mean, he's been doing great, man. Defensively, offensively, he's been doing his thing, and that's why he's the best baseball player in the league." Chisholm Jr. added

Having disappointingly missed out on winning the World Series at the final hurdle in 2024, fans will hope both Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Aaron Judge can continue performing at their best, and help the team go one better this year.

