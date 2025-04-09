"Johan Rojas better be walking home after that": Fans blast Phillies center fielder after embarrassing defensive mistake vs. Braves

Fans reacted as Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Johan Rojas and utility man Edmundo Sosa made a defensive gaffe on a routine fly ball on Tuesday night, allowing the Atlanta Braves third baseman to reach safely for a bizarre extra-base hit. It proved to be a crucial moment in the contest, with the Braves coming back after surrendering an early lead to beat the Phillies 7-5 at Truist Park.

MLB fans roasted Johan Rojas on social media for the misexecuted play, although Edmundo Sosa also seemed to be at fault for it. Their defensive lapse certainly helped the opposition to flip the scales and eventually pick up a precious victory.

The Phillies had moved into a one-run lead in the top of the first inning through a line drive single to center field from Nick Castellanos, allowing Alec Bohm to score. Braves slugger Austin Riley came to the plate in the bottom of the second inning with one out and the bases empty to face Zack Wheeler on the mound for his first at-bat of the game.

With the count at 2-1, Zack Wheeler delivered a 95 mph fastball high and inside, but Austin Riley swung at the pitch to send a high fly ball to the gap in left-center field. Edmundo Sosa, making his first start at left field, came scuttering from his position, while Johan Rojas also moved in from center field to get to the ball.

However, there was miscommunication between the two outfielders, as Sosa came close to reaching the flyball but eventually gave up on it. Rojas seemingly felt that his teammate would grab the catch and abandoned his efforts, although the ball landed just a couple of feet away from him, as Austin Riley safely reached second base by the time he fired in a throw.

Fans posted their reactions to the bizarre moment of defensive confusion between Johan Rojas and Edmundo Sosa on Reddit.

"Rojas better be walking home after that," wrote one.

"100% on Rojas," agreed another.

"That is completely on Rojas," one opined.

Comments from fans poured in on Reddit.

"Promptly followed by a three run blast, of course," one remarked.

"The outfield fly rule wasn’t in effect sadly," another joked.

"How is that not an error?," asked one.

Braves catcher Sean Murphy put his team in front with a three-run homer later in the inning. Nevertheless, the Phillies immediately regained their lead but conceded four runs in the last three frames to go down 7-5.

"That’s my responsibility over there": Johan Rojas accepts blame for defensive gaffe

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies-Workouts - Source: Imagn

Johan Rojas admitted that the defensive mistake resulting from his miscommunication with Edmundo Sosa was entirely his responsiblity as he disscussed the incident with reporters after the game.

"I have to catch that ball," Rojas said. "That’s my responsibility over there. That ball is mine. I have to catch it. There’s no excuse."

The Atlanta Braves lead the three-game series after winning the opening clash on Tuesday, improving to 2-8 after a disastrous start to their 2025 campaign. The Philadelphia Phillies, meanwhile, fell to 8-2 but remain at atop the American League East.

