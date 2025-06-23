Jon Heyman drops hint on what the Yankees could target at the 2025 trade deadline

As the season rapidly progresses into the All-Star Break and trade deadline, the New York Yankees have slowly loosened their grip in the American League East lead. After a dominating start, the Bombers are now just 3.5 games ahead of the nearest competitor in the Rays for first place in the division..

Although the squad boasts firepower that's greater than most of the other teams, Aaron Boone's continingent has been everything but bulletproof. With the trade deadline approaching, MLB analyst Jon Heyman signaled the changes that the team could make to further solidify their chances and perhaps make a return trip to the World Series this year.

"They don't need starting pitching at the moment but obviously, things can change. There probably will not be a ton of great starters out there for them to look at. They need bullpen, and that's what they are gonna go for," Heyman said. (0:23-0:33)

Heyman emphasized the importance of the bullpen heading into the back half of the 2025 season. At the moment, the Yankees bullpen is eighth-best in MLB in ERA. Nevertheless, an improvement in the position should be warranted if the Bombers want to make it far this year.

"Their bullpen is pretty good — eighth in the league with a 3.46 ERA, that's not bad. But that is where their emphasis is going to be. The focus will be on the pen, no question about it." (0:33-0:43)

With how shaky offseason acquisition Devin Williams has been, the Yankees would certainly need stability in the set-up role and even the closer's spot, at least until Luke Weaver makes his return from injury.

Names such as St. Louis' Ryan Helsley, Baltimore's Felix Bautista, and Cincinnati's Emilio Pagan have floated around as the relievers that postseason-contending teams could try and lure as the deadline nears.

MLB analayst predicts IKF's reunion with the Yankees

Continuing on the interview that he had with the MLB Network, Jon Heyman suggested that the Bombers could also be in the market for a utility player than can mainly be deployed as a third baseman. The pundit then suggested that the team could have a reunion with former player Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

"Beyond that, [they will focus on] third base or utility. So IKF is a guy that is potentially in play for them. Probably as a utility guy. They are looking at him and they are considering him. They looked at him last year and they love him personally." (0:44-1:01)

Kiner-Falefa spent two seasons with the Yankees from 2022 to 2023. After being let go as a free agent, he signed with the Blue Jays and was dealt to the Pirates where he is currently plying his trade. Heyman further suggested that the Yankees would sign IKF so that All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. can play as a full-time second baseman.

I think they prefer to see Jazz Chisholm Jr. to play more second base than third base. He's great at second. Now Jazz is willing and able to play third, but he is great at second. He prefers to play second and they would rather have him at second so they can look for a third baseman. (1:02-1:18)

Now IKF won a Gold Glove as a third baseman. Not really a starting third baseman for the Yankees. But certainly they will consider him. (1:19-1:25)

During his two seasons with the Yankees, IKF compiled a total of 1.8 dWAR which roughly measures a player's value on the defensive side of the ball.

