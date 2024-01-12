Jorge Soler Free Agency Rumors: Insider reveals 'frontrunner' in star hitter's pursuit  

Free agent infielder Jorge Soler is presently looking for potential suitors for the upcoming 2024 season. He opted out of his final-year $9 million deal with the Miami Marlins to test the free agent market. According to MLB Insider, there are a couple of teams that are taking an active interest in his sweepstakes.

Insider Hector Gomez tweeted that Soler is seeking a three-year or more guaranteed contract. Among the teams interested are the Boston Red Sox, who are the frontrunners.

Reportedly, the New York Mets are heavily interested in signing him, while other teams like the Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks continue to be in the race.

"SOURCE: Jorge Soler is seeking for a multi-year contract of at least 3 guaranteed years. The #RedSox continue being the frontrunner. The #Mets are showing heavy interest in him, joining #RedSox, #BlueJays, #Diamondbacks and #Mariners in the Soler sweepstakes." Gomez tweeted.

After previously pursuing slugger Teoscar Hernandez, Boston is reportedly hoping to add some extra power to its offense.

Jorge Soler's MLB career

Hailing from Havana, Cuba, Jorge Soler used to play for the Cuban national team before defecting in 2011 to seek a career in the MLB. Soler committed to a nine-year, $30 million contract with the Chicago Cubs on June 11, 2012. He was part of the Cubs team that won the World Series against the Cleveland Indians in 2016 and contributed an important triple in Game 3 off of Bryan Shaw.

The Cubs traded Soler to the Kansas City Royals for Wade Davis on December 7, 2016.

Soler batted .228 with eight home runs and 24 RBIs in 43 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He batted .192/.288/.370 in 308 at-bats for Kansas City at the start of the 2021 season before eventually getting traded to the Atlanta Braves.

He won his second World Series ring and first World Series MVP, batting .300 with six hits, three home runs, six RBIs and four runs scored in six games in the 2021 World Series.

In March 2022, Soler signed a three-year contract with the Miami Marlins. In 2023, he batted .250 with 126 hits, 36 home runs, 75 RBIs and 77 runs scored across 137 games.

