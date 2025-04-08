Jorge Soler’s wife Leydis shares emotional and fun-filled clips from the Angels’ first home series, from group dancing to private moments

Having enjoyed a decent 2024 season, batting .241 with 21 home runs and 64 RBIs, outfielder Jorge Soler joined the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the 2025 season. Set to be paid $13 million a year through 2026, as per his current contract, Soler was traded to the Angels by the Atlanta Braves in exchange for starting pitcher Griffin Canning.

Ad

All through last season, Jorge Soler's wife, Leydis, was right by his side, often turning up to the ballpark to cheer her husband on during games. It appears that tradition is set to continue in 2025, as Leydis spurred on the Angels for their first home series of the season against the Cleveland Guardians, who made it to the ALCS in 2024.

It appears her two children, son Jorley and daughter Leysa, also accompanied her to the ballpark throughout the three-game series. On Instagram on Sunday, she shared a few snaps from the fun-filled weekend, giving fans a sneak peek into precious moments the Soler family indulged in behind the scenes, such as a group dance and celebrating a victory during the drive home from the ballpark.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Home Weekend ♥️ my life in these three days #solerpower#baseball#solerfamily" Leydis Soler captioned her Instagram post in Spanish.

Ad

Jorge Soler's wife, Leydis, shouts out her husband's crucial contribution to clinching the series against the Cleveland Guardians

Having lost the opening game, the Angels came back to win the second game against the Guardians on Saturday, setting up a series finale on Sunday. After both teams traded blows and found themselves locked at 2-2, Jorge Soler broke the deadlock with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to give his team the lead.

Ad

Leydis Soler later shared a clip of Soler's all-important contribution to the 6-2 victory via her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Leydis Soler's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@leydissoler1221 IG Stories)

Soler also contributed with another RBI later in the game, bringing a runner home via a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More