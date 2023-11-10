Josh Hader Free Agency: Top 5 landing spots for in-demand closer explored

It's clear that superstar closer Josh Hader is ready to get the offseason underway. With the 2023 World Series in the rearview, the attention of the MLB universe has shifted to free agency. Dozens of stars, including the aforementioned Hader, will be looking at where they may find themselves playing during the 2024 season.

Expand Tweet

"Free agency has begun — players can only re-sign with teams for the next five days — and with free agency comes free agent hype videos. This year’s entrant, sent out to teams today: Closer Josh Hader, with a voiceover from fellow past Brewers and Padres closer Trevor Hoffman." - @JeffPassan

As one of the top closers in the MLB, Josh Hader will undoubtedly have plenty of teams lining up to sign the five-time All-Star. In recent seasons, teams have made an effort throughout the season to bolster their bullpens, which could bode well for Hader from a financial aspect.

It may take some time for Hader to agree to a new contract this offseason, however, that may only increase the overall value of the deal. Here's a closer look at five potential landing spots for the superstar relief pitcher.

1. The Texas Rangers could emerge as favorites to sign Josh Hader

Even though the Texas Rangers are only a few weeks removed from winning the first World Series title in franchise history, there was one clear weakness for the club during the postseason. That weakness was the bullpen, which while effective at times, was inconsistent throughout the postseason.

Expand Tweet

"???? Are you insane?????. Rangers just won the World Series and the team is only getting better this off season. Good chance they land ohtani and VERY good chance they land hader." - @yojaxo

Hader would instantly take over the closing duties for the Rangers, turning one of their biggest weaknesses into one of their biggest strengths. With Aroldis Chapman and Will Smith also hitting free agency, relief pitching will be something the Rangers will need to address.

2. The Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the most aggressive teams in recent seasons when it comes to the free-agent market. Couple their willingness to spend money in pursuit of a World Series title, with the unrestricted free agency of incumbent closer Craig Kimbrel make them an intriguing fit for Josh Hader.

3. The Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had one of the most expensive payrolls every season for the past decade, so it's clear that the team is willing to spend. Hader could be seen as a missing piece for the Dodgers, who used a committee of closers last season. By landing Hader, Los Angeles could find themselves back in the hunt for the World Series.

4. The Atlanta Braves

Even though Josh Hader has accomplished nearly everything he can in his position, the one glaring hole in his resume is the lack of a World Series title. The Atlanta Braves will likely enter the 2024 season as the betting favorite to win it all, so they could be Hader's best bet to securing that elusive ring.

Expand Tweet

"Merrifield, Gray, Montgomery and Hader. @Braves" - @uscgrad1983

5. The Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have been linked to several high-profile free agents this offseason, including both Shohei Ohtani and Josh Hader. The Cubs front office is determined to return to the postseason for the first time since 2020 and Hader could a step towards accomplishing that goal.

Although the Cubs will likely be waiting to see what happens with the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes before making a move, however, it would be unsurprising to see the five-time All-Star donning the blue pinstripes.