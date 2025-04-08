Josh Hader, Ryne Stanek, Ryan Presley's wives react to Alex Bregman's spouse's sweetest memories from opening weekend

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman and his family completed their first weekend as the new loyal supporters at Fenway Park. After nine seasons with the Houston Astros, Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million contract, which includes a $5 million signing bonus and some deferred money.

In his first week representing the Red Sox in the majors, Bregman is hitting .333, along with two home runs and 10 RBIs. In the meantime, his wife, Reagan and their son Knox are enjoying their stay in Boston.

On Monday, Reagan dropped an array of photos from the opening weekend of the 2025 season. In one snap, Reagan and Knox had a sweet moment while seated at Fenway Park.

"bits from opening weekend 🎞️ 🏟️," Reagan wrote.

Wives and girlfriends of Bregman's former teammates in Houston showed their love on the photodump.

Kat Pressly, the wife of Cubs closer Ryan Pressly, commented:

“Yay yay, I love it all.”

Maria Hader, the wife of Astros reliever Josh Hader, chimed in:

“love ❤️❤️ missss u.”

Jessica Stanek, married to reliever Ryne Stanek, added a string of heart-eyed emojis in admiration.

“So sweet 🤍.”

Reactions on Reagan's post

Reagan celebrates Alex Bregman's 31st birthday with a warm post

On March 30, Alex Bregman turned 31 as he marked another year filled with happiness and gratitude, with good news soon to arrive.

Reagan posted a warm birthday post on Bregman's birthday, where she included photos and videos from special moments from their lives, including those with their two-year-old son Knox.

"Happy Birthday to our favorite person ♥️ We’re so lucky. Love you to the moon & back 🌛✨" Reagan wrote in the caption.

Alex Bregman and Reagan will be adding another member to their family soon. The couple is expecting their second son in April, Knox's younger brother. Four days ago, she informed fans that it was the baby month, suggesting that the good news is around the corner.

"It’s babyyy month & nesting mode is in full swing 🧺🐣✨💫," Reagan wrote in the caption.

The photos included a new set of toys and some snaps as she showed off her baby bump, with her firstborn Knox also seen in a few pics.

