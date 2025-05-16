"Juan Soto doesn't even look happy" - Fans react to $765M Mets star's latest comments on leaving Yankees behind

Having enjoyed a fantastic 2024 season with the New York Yankees, helping them to their first World Series since 2009, slugger Juan Soto broke many fans' hearts by opting to sign with cross-city rivals, the New York Mets, in free agency.
Signing a 15-year, $765 million contract, most fans hoped the Dominican would hit the ground running with his new team. However, Soto has started the season a touch slower.
Set to head back to his former home and take on the Yankees in the Bronx for a three-game series that starts Friday, Soto spoke to the press about the "tough decision" of parting ways with the Bronx Bombers.
“I made a decision, and I’m happy that I made it. You look around. We have an unbelievable team. And it’s going to be a good team for a long time,” Soto said via SNY.
Several fans left comments, pointing out how the Dominican appeared to be "unhappy" with his big decision.
"Bro signed the biggest contract in baseball history and doesn’t even look happy with the team that just paid him all that money 💀" a fan posted
"He can say that, but we can see how different he is . Im sure whatever the issue is, the team will amend it , but for now, he knows he made a mistake by not signing in a team where he was loved vs a team where some people are not welcoming him . I'm a huge Soto fan, BTW," another fan wrote
"This guy has looked miserable so far," another fan replied
"He’s lying. Looks miserable everyday," another fan responded
"Lmao man is so miserable haha," another fan shared
"Look what he said before that lol … yanks were #1," another fan commented
MLB insider backs Juan Soto to succeed against Carlos Rodon in Subway Series opener
On Friday night, the Mets' offense will take on Yankees ace Carlos Rodon. As Juan Soto gets ready to face his former teammate, insider Emmanuel Berbari backed the hitter to come out on top.
"I hate to break it to Yankee fans—Juan Soto is homering in his first at-bat," Berbari said. "Carlos Rodón, I don't care what you do. Rodón could execute perfectly on the outside corner—that ball is going into the left-center field bullpen. Juan Soto will not be denied—as much as it pains the Yankee faithful to admit this."
To futher back his argument, Berbari went on to bring up how Soto excelled in high-pressure situations last year.
"They saw it all of last year: when the stage is biggest, grandest—Juan Soto comes through," Berbari added. "You want to say, 'Oh, he got off to a slow start as a Met'? That’s not the big stage. This is the big stage. This is the first time Soto’s actually been challenged so far, and I think he embraces that."
Mets fans will be hoping things pan out exactly how Berbari predicted.