Justin Verlander's brother names 3 biggest threats to Dodgers in National League

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to defend their World Series crown in 2025, and after a busy offseason with several new additions to the team, they are looking like the team to beat next season.

Veteran MLB pitcher Justin Verlander's brother Ben, also believes the Dodgers are the favorites to win everything for a second season running. However, the analyst named three National League teams as a threat to the reigning World Series winners.

Responding to a fan question on his "Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander" podcast, he said (30:05 onwards):

"When I first saw that question, the team that kept coming to my mind was the Atlanta Braves, a team that didn't do a ton in the offseason until about a week or so ago aside from the obvious additions. The obvious additions with the Atlanta Braves are the superstars coming back, Ronald Acuna Jr. And Spencer Strider. Add Jurickson Profar to the outfield and your lineup is nasty.

"The Dodgers' biggest threat in the National League, The Braves being at the top of that, the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets. I think all of those teams will be really good and any of those three teams can beat the Dodgers."

The Braves had an underwhelming season last year after major injuries to Ronald Acuna Jr. and starter Spencer Strider. Although the team lost Max Fried in free agency, signing with the New York Yankees, the latest acquisition of Jurickson Profar adds depth to the hitting order.

The Dodgers got the better of an inspired Mets in the National League Championship Series last year, However, New York has brought in superstar slugger Juan Soto on a record $765 million deal to take the next step in the postseason and potentially dethrone the Dodgers.

Philadelphia, led by two-time MVP Bryce Harper, was a force to reckon with in the first half of the season, but it had a mixed finish to the second half with a postseason exit against the Mets in the Divison Series.

Mets, Phillies superstars predicted to challenge Dodgers MVP Shohei Ohtani

While Ben Verlander shared the three teams that could threaten Dodgers' supremacy in the National League, former MLB slugger Trevor Plouffe mentioned the two players who can challenge Shohei Ohtani's bid for a fourth MVP title in 2025.

Plouffe mentioned the Mets' offseason acquisition Juan Soto, who had a career-best season with the New York Yankees last season, and two-time MVP Bryce Harper as the two potential threats to Ohtani's unprecedented bid next season.

"I mean, I think there are a couple of guys that could push him," Plouffe said. "Like Juan Soto can push him. I think a healthy Bryce Harper and just the name value of what we can do on the field can push him."

The Dodgers will also have Ohtani as a two-way player this year after the Japanese slugger had a restricted role as a designated hitter last season due to elbow surgery in 2023.

