K-pop star Seungmin set to throw ceremonial first pitch before Dodgers' exhibition game against Team Korea in Seoul

The Seoul Series showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres is in full swing, with several K-pop sensations set to be involved in the next few days.

According to the MLB, the upcoming exhibition game between the Dodgers and Team Korea will see Kim Seungmin, a member of global K-pop sensation Stray Kids, pitch the ceremonial pitch ahead of the start of the game.

Seungmin is signed to JYP Entertainment and is the lead vocalist of the boy group Stray Kids. He's also referred to as Sunshine and Snail among fans.

Among the other K-pop performers set to feature in the Seoul Series are (G)I-DLE, Aespa and EXO's Baekhyun.

Baekhyun wil perform the national anthem on Mar. 21, according to Soompi.

Seoul Series showdown: Buildup to LA Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Both MLB teams will be playing two exhibition games ahead of the two-game series in Seoul starting Mar. 20.

The Dodgers beat the Kiwoon Heroes 14-3 on Sunday. Jason Heyward drove in four runs; Freddie Freeman had a home run on his three hits; but Shohei Ohtani was struck in both at-bats.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres shut out Team Korea's offense on Sunday, winning 1-0. The Padres scored their only run on a wild pitch by starter Moon Dong-ju in the first innings.

The Padres are playing the LG Twins, while the Dodgers are slated to play the Korean national team.

The Dodgers and the Padres clash on Mar. 20 and Mar. 21 amid much fanfare and have already announced their starters.

Yu Darvish will take the mound for the Padres in Game 1, while Tyler Glasnow will work his way for the Dodgers. Game 2 will see the debut of Yoshinobu Yamamoto for the Dodgers, while Joe Musgrove will start for the Padres.

The Dodgers are coming off a historic offseason, so fans are expecting nothing less than a World Series.

